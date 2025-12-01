Landry Kiffin's bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Lane Kiffin single handedly turned college football into the country's biggest Taylor Sheridan-like soap opera.
One fanbase and administration, the Ole Miss Rebels, feel rightfully betrayed. The 50-year-old Kiffin wanted to have his cake and eat it too, and the troll king showed his true colors with his statement on the way out of the burning building, somehow thinking athletic director Keith Carter owed him the opportunity to still coach in the College Football Playoff, not to mention reports coming out that he told his staff that if they didn't come with him today, there would be no job waiting for them at LSU.
As we all know by now, Kiffin took the LSU Tigers job for a reported seven-year, $84 million deal with incentives that could pay him even higher. Death Valley is stoked, but now they'll be hated by every other college football fan in the country, which again, makes for great drama. So we're certainly not mad about the constant circus.
We'll leave it to our college football experts to dissect how this is a calendar issue too, but for our sake, we're here for the family drama, which we've written about extensively throughout, especially when it comes to Kiffin's oldest child, Landry, 20, who attends Ole Miss and is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.
Apparently Weeks is excited about his potential father-in-law being hired
I had called it an extremely awkward situation for Weeks, also 20, to have his girlfriend's dad coaching the team. Apparently that's not the case. I had also boldly predicted Kiffin's family, especially his reconciled wife Layla, would make him stay. I was very wrong.
While I consider the post trashy, not classy, the 2024 First-team All-SEC performer channeled his troll king head coach, literally using two dying laughing emojis with the photo of him taunting Ole Miss fans when the two teams played this season.
It's an extremely bold post from Weeks, given he puked in that game, and the Rebels won, 24-19. Not to mention the Tigers' entire season was an extreme disappointment at 7-5, which got their old head coach Brian Kelly fired, leaving with a cool $54 million buyout.
(Funny enough, Weeks had a heartfelt post for Kelly when he was let go.)
What will Landry do now?
Boys will be boys with the classless moves of Lane and Whit, but what about Landry?
The influencer and University of Mississippi student was thriving in her sorority and as a pilates instructor at a studio in Oxford. It feels like she has to transfer to LSU right away, given the hatred Rebels fans feel towards Kiffin, as witnessed by small crowds gathering to curse him out on his way to the private plane.
Unfortunately that's the sad reality in today's culture, especially when it comes to SEC football.
Lane made his decision. Now Landry, Layla, and son Knox will have to deal with the fall out. For Landry, her boyfriend isn't helping much either.
