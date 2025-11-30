Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in workout fit selfie before Patriots MNF game
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are looking like a true Super Bowl contender. While they aren’t playing until Monday night, his wife Ann Michael Maye won Sunday with her workout fit selfie.
The Patriots are a league best 10-2 and playing like the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick days. The second-year quarterback Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has electrified the offense throwing for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Hudson?
Speaking of the Super Bowl, his wife had her own on Thanksgiving day. She’s so popular now on her TikTok that Patriots fans have inundated her comments section on posts.
She’s as popular on game days with her different looks, too. We’ve seen her at games in fits like her Patriots-red stunner, and her head-to-toe New England blue winner.
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann has surprising revelation with Patriots QB at charity event
Today, she posted a “Good morning, Sunday” post and dropped her pilates outfit.
Ann Michael teaches a pilates class when she’s not cooking.
Meanwhile, Drake and the high-powered Patriots take on the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football.
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Now, she’s thankful for him with the Patriots, as are the fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash