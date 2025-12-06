Megan Thee Stallion's NBA WAG leather outfit has entire OKC arena staring at her

Move over Cooper Flagg.

Megan Thee Stallion is easily the biggest star for the Dallas Mavericks thanks to the pop-star's elite NBA WAG status as Klay Thompson's girlfriend.

As we've consistently noted on The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker has been on fire with her game-day fits throughout the season, and that streak continued last night for the Mavs game on the road against the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder, the reigning NBA champions who have continued to dominate the league this season.

As expected, OKC easily beat the Mavs at home 132-111 to improve to a ridiculous 22-1, but the biggest highlight of the game was when the Grammy winner arrived at her courtside seats.

Literally the entire Paycom Center stopped and stared, all picking up their smartphones to record her entrance in a stylish burgundy red leather cropped jacket and jeans.

When I tell y'all, no one cares about the game as soon as she walks in 😍 every head and camera turns her way 😂



Tiktok: JJ Wood pic.twitter.com/Q3SiIVe48y — JusticeForMegan (@Standing4Megan) December 6, 2025

It's hilarious how every fan stops and stares at Stallion, and the 30-year-old Houston native, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, gives a little shimmy before she sits down that certainly had the crowd enraptured.

The four-time NBA champion's better half also shared a selfie of her leather coat, and she completed the look with studious black glasses.

Megan Thee Stallion via TikTok story. pic.twitter.com/zJizN3EBLe — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) December 6, 2025

Thompson did not match Stallion's fit game, only scoring three points in 18 minutes of action for a disappointing minus five in his plus-minus. In Klay's defense, no one on the Mavs played very well against the 22-1 Thunder.

But even for a team with only one loss, Stallion still won the night. Just ask OKC fans.

