Trinity Rodman shares sad truth on relationship with former NBA star dad
Trinity Rodman has blossomed into one of the most promising young women's soccer players in the world, but her family is no stranger to the spotlight. The USWNT star is the daughter of former NBA star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Rodman.
However, Trinity is estranged from her father and has been open about their distant relationship.
Recently, she appeared on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast and shared a heartbreaking revelation about her relationship with her father.
MORE: Trinity Rodman, USWNT star trio debut catchy new nickname
Trinity said she has cut off contact with her father and that she once tried to live with him, but he was "having parties 24/7" and "always bringing random b*tches in."
She said. “I lost hope in ever getting him back. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”
It's heartbreaking to hear, but Trinity is still thriving.
MORE: USWNT’s Trinity Rodman rocks Rapunzel-length pink hairdo
After being drafted by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, on the NWSL Championship, and earned NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Best XI honors in her first season.
She was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year the same year, and was most recently a member of the USWNT that won gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics where she netted three goals.
The future is bright for Trinity, and she's not looking back.
