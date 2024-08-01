USWNT’s Trinity Rodman rocks Rapunzel-length pink hairdo (PHOTOS)
Trinity Rodman is letting her outstanding play do the talking at the Olympics. So then her amazing pink hair screams LFG!
The US women’s soccer team is using the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as a reinvention and transition to an exciting new nucleus after the disappointment of the last World Cup. So far, so good as the USWNT finished atop Group B and will face Japan in the Olympic quarterfinals.
But enough about Rodman and the team’s great play, let’s see more photos of that tremendous Rapunzel-length pink hair.
And in a charming moment from today’s game, the 22-year-old forward felt bad that she possibly stole a goal away from her teammate.
In the end, the only thing that could make Rodman’s pink hair shimmer more is a gold medal.
