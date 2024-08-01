The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USWNT’s Trinity Rodman rocks Rapunzel-length pink hairdo (PHOTOS)

The bright new star of the United States women’s national soccer team has the unbelievable hairdo to match her electric play at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Matthew Graham

Jul 28, 2024; Marseille, France: Trinity Rodman of United States in action with Felicitas Rauch of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome.
Jul 28, 2024; Marseille, France: Trinity Rodman of United States in action with Felicitas Rauch of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

Trinity Rodman is letting her outstanding play do the talking at the Olympics. So then her amazing pink hair screams LFG!

The US women’s soccer team is using the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as a reinvention and transition to an exciting new nucleus after the disappointment of the last World Cup. So far, so good as the USWNT finished atop Group B and will face Japan in the Olympic quarterfinals.

But enough about Rodman and the team’s great play, let’s see more photos of that tremendous Rapunzel-length pink hair.

Trinity Rodman
Jul 28, 2024: Trinity Rodman of United States in action with Felicitas Rauch of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports
Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith
Jul 31, 2024: Trinity Rodman of United States celebrates with Sophia Smith after a goal against Australia in a group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports
Trinity Rodman
Jul 28, 2024: Trinity Rodman of United States in action with Felicitas Rauch of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports
Trinity Rodman
Jul 28, 2024: Trinity Rodman of United States in action with Janina Minge of Germany and Klara Buehl of Germany in a Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Orange Velodrome. / Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

And in a charming moment from today’s game, the 22-year-old forward felt bad that she possibly stole a goal away from her teammate.

In the end, the only thing that could make Rodman’s pink hair shimmer more is a gold medal. 

