Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka slays preppy bikini 'mermaid glam' before Indian Wells
Aryna Sabalenka headed to the beach before the desert.
Playing in the Indian Wells Masters on Friday as the world No. 1, the reigning US Open champion headed to South Beach first to do a glamorous photoshoot for Ocean Drive magazine.
RELATED: US Open champ Aryna Sabalenka stuns in high-slit red dress (PHOTOS)
Sabalenka shared the fantastic fits in an Instagram post, writing, "Mermaid glam 🧜♀️💄 My @oceandrivemag cover is live now! Thank you for having me ✨🌊."
The very personable 26-year-old Belarusian is also very photogenic, rocking several stunning bikini looks, along with a sheer white cover and a fashionable patterned high-slit summer dress.
RELATED: Aryna Sabalenka's bikini-laden US Open victory tour continues
Speaking of glam, Sabalenka also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party and turned total fangirl with Hollywood celebrities, including taking a selfie with "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick.
On the court, Sabalenka almost had back-to-back majors, losing in the Australian Open to American Madison Keys in a three-set upset, 3–6, 6–2, 5–7.
Indian Wells Masters is one of the most prestigious non-Grand Slams, so Sabalenka is soaking up the sun coast-to-coast before taking the short drive from fancy Hollywood Oscar parties to Indian Wells, near Palm Springs, California.
Sabalenka is also coming into her own as an influencer with 2.6 million IG followers, moving nimbly from exquisite style icon to showing off her goofy personality.
Whether it's glam or sporty, the world No. 1 is on top of her game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor