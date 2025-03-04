The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka slays preppy bikini 'mermaid glam' before Indian Wells

The world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner did a glamorous photoshoot on the beach highlighted by a sizzling preppy two-piece.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Hasenkopf

Aryna Sabalenka headed to the beach before the desert.

Playing in the Indian Wells Masters on Friday as the world No. 1, the reigning US Open champion headed to South Beach first to do a glamorous photoshoot for Ocean Drive magazine.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Sabalenka shared the fantastic fits in an Instagram post, writing, "Mermaid glam 🧜‍♀️💄 My @oceandrivemag cover is live now! Thank you for having me ✨🌊."

The very personable 26-year-old Belarusian is also very photogenic, rocking several stunning bikini looks, along with a sheer white cover and a fashionable patterned high-slit summer dress.

Speaking of glam, Sabalenka also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party and turned total fangirl with Hollywood celebrities, including taking a selfie with "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick, Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

On the court, Sabalenka almost had back-to-back majors, losing in the Australian Open to American Madison Keys in a three-set upset, 3–6, 6–2, 5–7.

Indian Wells Masters is one of the most prestigious non-Grand Slams, so Sabalenka is soaking up the sun coast-to-coast before taking the short drive from fancy Hollywood Oscar parties to Indian Wells, near Palm Springs, California.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka wins the US Open. / IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sabalenka is also coming into her own as an influencer with 2.6 million IG followers, moving nimbly from exquisite style icon to showing off her goofy personality.

Whether it's glam or sporty, the world No. 1 is on top of her game.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

