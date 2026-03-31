Zach Wilson’s Wife Nicolette Stuns in White For Beautiful Pregnancy Reveal With QB

Zach Wilson just got married last summer to Nicolette Dellanno and now the 26-year-old quarterback and his wife are expecting their first child.

Wilson was the second overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the BYU Cougars. He, unfortunately, never lived up to his expectations and was only the third-string quarterback for the Miami Dolphins last season after he spent one season with the Denver Broncos where he didn’t even see the field.

Both Zach Wilson (0), left, and Tua Tagovailoa (1) are no longer with the Dolphins. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Zach and Nicolette announce their pregnancy news

Now, he’s on the New Orleans Saints, and with the new home came the big news. She wrote, “You are already so loved, baby 🤍“

Nicolette certainly stunned in that white dress.

Zach met Nicolette in 2022 when he was with the Jets and she worked when she worked in fashion in NYC. They’d marry this past summer where she absolutely crushed her dress.

Nicolette is a WAG All-Star and no doubt with turn heads in the Big Easy next season. While in Miami this past season, her sleeveless Dolphins top in the shocking win over the Bills certainly stood out, and before that she stole the headlines when she posed with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader.

The couple already won this offseason, though, with their big news.