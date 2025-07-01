The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jets bust Zach Wilson crushed by new bride Nicolette in stunning NYC wedding dress

The now wife of the Miami Dolphins quarterback had all eyes on her with the perfect dress.

Matt Ryan

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2).
Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2).

Zach Wilson tied the knot over the weekend to fiancée Nicolette Dellanno in New York City where they met in 2022.

The former New York Jets quarterback — who didn’t live up to expectations — played for the Denver Broncos last season and is now with the Miami Dolphins, and his bride had a beautiful wedding at the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan that was followed by a reception at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center.

The 25-year-old Wilson is used to being crushed by the 23-year-old Dellanno’s eye-catching fits from her white-hot look on a Broncos WAGs trip, to her rocking Dolphins gear as they headed to Miami, to her white bikinis like her Mrs. Wilson one, and her wedding-like dress at her bachelorette party.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson

Speaking of wedding dresses, Dellanno stunned in hers. New pictures have come out from the wedding over the weekend and she really was perfect for her big day.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Dellanno is a dress designer after all — she was going to chose the perfect one.

Dellanno also reposted a picture of her new mother-in-law Lisa Wilson, who revealed how Zach and Nicolette met. She said, “Zach took his friends from home to a Mets game. Their eyes met. Zach friend recognized @nicolettedellanno from of all things Tik tok. Zach DM’d her, the rest is history 🤍.”

Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Now, they are officially Mr. and Mrs. Wilson.




Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

