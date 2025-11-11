The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette’s sleeveless Dolphins top stuns in Buffalo win

The quarterback may not have played vs. the Bills, but his wife turned heads with a winning look.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins were the surprise of the NFL weekend winning over the New England Patriots. Third-string quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t get in the game, but his wife Nicolette stunned herself with a winning look.

With the 30-13 win over the Bills, Miami picked up its third win on the season that no one saw coming.

Wilson, who came to the team from the Denver Broncos last season, has thrown for just 32 yards in limited action. It’s his wife who is getting the headlines like when she posed with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader, and this game-day look below.

RELATED: BYU legend Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shows off dream Utah mansion being built

Last week, she shared a sweet newlywed moment with Zach before the game. This week she had another on the field with him at the game.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette rocks pilates fit next to Cavinder twin

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

It was her fit, however, that stole the show.

Nicolette and Zach met in 2021 when he was with the New York Jets they married this summer in a lavish New York wedding where she crushed her dress.

Zach and the Dolphins are home again on Sunday, November 15, against the Washington Commanders. No doubt, Nicolette will be there with another winning look.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships