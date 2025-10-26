The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette turns heads with Falcons cheerleader in Dolphins’ win

The backup quarterback even got in the game, but his wife once again won the day with her fit.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins got a shocking win on Sunday and Zach Wilson saw the field at the end of the game. His wife Nicolette also crushed her fit to complete the trifecta of a winning day.

Miami got its second win of the season by shocking the Atlanta Falcons on the road 34-10. Wilson threw one pass for 0 yards in a rare appearance.

At the game, Zach and Nicolette shared a kiss and a hug.

Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Wilson and Nicolette got married over the summer in lavish New York City wedding where she crushed him in her dress. They met in 2021 while he played with the New York Jets.

She’s been a fit hit wherever he goes including last year when he was with the Denver Broncos.

On Sunday, her custom denim Dolphins jacket and shorts, along with the black boots definitely was a head-turning combo.

Nicolette (right) / Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

She also posed with a friend who also happens to be a Falcons cheerleader.

Katherine Villaluz and Nicolette Wislon / Katherine Villaluz/Instagram

It was Nicolette and the Dolphins that had all the cheering to do on Sunday, though.

Miami is back home for Thursday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Can they make it two in a row? Nicolette certainly will be a highlight no matter what.

Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

