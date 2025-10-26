Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette turns heads with Falcons cheerleader in Dolphins’ win
The Miami Dolphins got a shocking win on Sunday and Zach Wilson saw the field at the end of the game. His wife Nicolette also crushed her fit to complete the trifecta of a winning day.
Miami got its second win of the season by shocking the Atlanta Falcons on the road 34-10. Wilson threw one pass for 0 yards in a rare appearance.
At the game, Zach and Nicolette shared a kiss and a hug.
Wilson and Nicolette got married over the summer in lavish New York City wedding where she crushed him in her dress. They met in 2021 while he played with the New York Jets.
She’s been a fit hit wherever he goes including last year when he was with the Denver Broncos.
On Sunday, her custom denim Dolphins jacket and shorts, along with the black boots definitely was a head-turning combo.
She also posed with a friend who also happens to be a Falcons cheerleader.
It was Nicolette and the Dolphins that had all the cheering to do on Sunday, though.
Miami is back home for Thursday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Can they make it two in a row? Nicolette certainly will be a highlight no matter what.
