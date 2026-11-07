Russell Wilson has barely had time to settle into retirement, and already, there's talk of getting him back on the sidelines.

Not as a quarterback this time, but as a coach.

The former Seattle Seahawks star, who announced his retirement from the NFL in June after 14 seasons, has reportedly attracted interest as a potential college football coach. And with speculation surrounding a possible opportunity at NC State, Wilson was asked directly whether he might be considering another career change.

His answer wasn't exactly a no.

During a Friday, Nov. 6, appearance on "Today With Jenna & Sheinelle," the 37-year-old addressed the possibility of returning to his alma mater in a coaching capacity.

"Well, listen, when your alma mater calls, you always answer," Wilson said.

Then came the part that suggested he isn't in any rush to leave his current job.

"Listen, I love doing what I'm doing."

Russell Wilson Responds to NC State Coaching Speculation

Wilson's comments arrive just months after he officially closed the book on his playing career, which included a Super Bowl championship with Seattle and stops with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Now, he's getting comfortable on the other side of the microphone.

The former quarterback has transitioned into broadcasting with CBS, a role that allows him to remain connected to the game without the demands of preparing to play every Sunday.

"CBS is amazing, it's a blast," Wilson said during the morning show appearance. "I'm focused on right now, and now is loving what I'm doing on TV."

Still, the NC State connection is a meaningful one.

Wilson began his college football career with the Wolfpack before transferring to Wisconsin for his final season. His years in Raleigh helped establish him as a quarterback capable of competing at the highest level, long before he became a household name in the NFL.

The possibility of returning to that program as a coach would represent a full-circle moment. But there's an important distinction between being open to a conversation and actively pursuing a job.

For now, Wilson has made clear that he's happy in broadcasting. He has not announced any coaching plans.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Have Another Major Milestone Ahead

Football isn't the only thing keeping Wilson busy.

He and his wife, singer Ciara, are preparing to welcome another child after announcing her pregnancy in September.

The couple already shares three children, Sienna, Win and Amora. Wilson is also a stepfather to Ciara's eldest son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

During the same "Today" appearance, Wilson reflected on the conversations he and Ciara had about building a family when they first met.

"It's funny, when we were first met we talked about ... bucket lists [and] how many kids we want to have," he said. "She always wanted five."

Ciara, who grew up as an only child, explained that she had always imagined a large family of her own.

"I love being a mom. It's my favorite job in the world," she said.

She also offered a glimpse into Wilson's approach to supporting her during childbirth, describing the little touches he brings to the delivery room.

"He makes the process fun for me, especially my deliveries. It's like a vacation," Ciara said, explaining that Wilson makes sure the room has twinkle lights, Apple TV and the comforts she enjoys.

It's a considerably different kind of preparation from the film sessions and game plans that once filled Wilson's calendar.

Between his growing family and his new television career, the former quarterback has plenty on his plate. And while the idea of coaching at NC State may be intriguing, Wilson doesn't sound like someone desperate to find his next opportunity.

For the moment, he's enjoying the one he already has.

