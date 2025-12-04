Russell Wilson Lands Prestigious NFL TV Job During Giants’ Bye Week
While Giants rookie starting quarterback Jaxson Dart insists his bye week will be filled with nothing but ball, veteran third-stringer Russell Wilson is taking a bit of a different route.
With a playoff-eliminated New York resting in Week 14, Wilson will be taking to the broadcast desk and joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst on this Sunday's edition of NFL Today.
Although he began the season as the Giants' starter, poor play saw Wilson relegated to backup, and then to third-stringer. That said, he has been nothing but gracious about the situation and has handled it with the positive attitude he's known for.
Plus, perhaps this media gig could give way to something of a fresh start for the QB, if all goes well; his deal with New York is for just one year, after all.
Russ, grab that mic and get cooking.