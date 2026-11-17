Ciara is getting ready to welcome another little one, and she and husband Russell Wilson are preparing for their growing family. The Grammy-winning singer, 41, shared a pregnancy update while speaking exclusively with People at Macy's Santaland Premiere in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The couple, who announced they're expecting their fifth child together on Sept. 6, are looking forward to meeting their newest addition. They also feel blessed about the little one of the way.

"Sometimes I forget I have a bump on my life. I feel really blessed. I don't have crazy pregnancies for the most part," Ciara told People.

The singer also said she's feeling good as her pregnancy progresses, although she's learning when to take a step back and slow down.

Ciara Says She's Feeling 'Really Blessed' During Pregnancy

"So this mom is rolling. Now don't get me wrong, at a certain point in the day, I got to slow it down," she said. "I'm feeling all kinds of stuff happening, but all in all, I feel really good. I feel really blessed. I'm excited for the new little one."

Ciara added that she's looking forward to meeting the baby and feels "really happy and thankful" heading into the holiday season.

The couple hasn't shared the baby's gender publicly. When they announced the pregnancy on social media, they celebrated the news with a sweet message: "One more person to love."

Russell Wilson Jokes About the Couple's Growing Family

Wilson, 37, also weighed in on their expanding household, joking about the timing of their growing family.

"It's been like every three years," he told People.

Ciara had a playful response to her husband's observation. "Oh, stop it. I think it's time for the train to slow down," she said.

Their children are already showing plenty of affection for their future sibling. Ciara said the kids "are so sweet with the new little one" and regularly give her growing belly plenty of kisses.

Ciara shared that the children are already excited about their new sibling and often show their affection by kissing her baby bump. She added that they're well aware of the upcoming arrival and see the baby as a special holiday gift.

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016 and share daughters Sienna Princess, 9, and Amora Princess, 2, and son Win Harrison, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 12, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

The family attended the Macy's holiday event together as they prep for the holidays, giving the couple another chance to celebrate the season with their children as they prepare for baby No. 5.