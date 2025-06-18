Ohtani Signature Collection Offers Ultra-Rare Collectibles
When it comes to hobby surprises, Fanatics certainly takes the cake with its latest major surprise when company unveiled the June Edition of the Ohtani Signature on Instagram with the simple yet energetic message: “Wake up, another Ohtani Signature Collection is here 👀.” Keep in mind that the items in the collections are only available until June 19th.
Within hours of the collection being posted, 25 of the 31 items were sold out, leaving only six ultra-premium pieces available for purchase. Headlined by a historic game-used baseball from Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 World Series debut, this hand-picked drop cements the Japanese superstar’s status as the most in-demand name throughout the sports collectibles hobby.
The great thing about these items, is the fact that each piece within the collection is authenticated, hand-signed, and accompanied by Fanatics’ premium display craftsmanship, offering both fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a part of Ohtani’s Legacy as a modern-day two-way legend. Here’s a look at what’s still available at the time of publication:
1. Autographed Framed Nike Gray Authentic Dodgers Jersey Collage – Limited Edition #1/5, commemorating Ohtani’s electrifying 2024 season. Price: $29,999.99
2. Player-Issued Royal Dodgers Jersey – Authenticated as manufactured to Ohtani’s exact specifications, this jersey is an intimate look into his on-field gear. Price: $49,999.99
3. Framed Game-Used Baseball from 50/50 Game (Sept 19, 2024) – Limited Edition #3/5, immortalizing Ohtani’s jaw-dropping stat line in shadowbox form. Price: $49,999.99
4. MLB Baseball with “24 NL MVP” Inscription – Limited Edition #5/5, a stunning tribute to Ohtani’s MVP dominance. Price: $29,999.99
5. Game-Used Baseball from 2018 Rookie Season – Limited Edition #2/5, offering collectors a piece of the season that launched his MLB legend. Price: $29,999.99
6. Game 1 World Series Baseball with “WS Debut 10-25-24” Inscription – The crown jewel of the June drop, this Limited Edition #5/5 ball from Ohtani’s first Fall Classic game is priced at $74,999.99.
There’s no doubt that the rarity of these items will capture the curiosity as well as its intrigue of most collectors, especially since each piece carries a direct tie to a significant moment in Shohei Ohtani’s legendary career. With most of these pieces limited to just five or fewer, demand will no doubt reach levels most collectors have never seen and as a result of that demand, high-end collectors will be prompted to do whatever it takes to acquire such pieces.