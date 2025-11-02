Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko stuns in custom '17' Dodgers fit for World Series Game 7
Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka was missing from the Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs photo before Game 7 of the World Series.
But don't fret, it was worth the wait as Tanaka looks absolutely flawless standing beside Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and Mookie Betts' wife Brianna as her superstar husband pushes the limit by being the starting pitcher while also being the Dodgers biggest threat from the plate.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has special shout-out fit for husband in Game 5
Rocking matching custom white coats with the classic Dodgers font, Tanaka looks absolutely stunning completing the look in all black underneath and matching kicks.
More to come...
