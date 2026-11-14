Shohei Ohtani has spent years making the extraordinary look routine on a baseball field. At home, though, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is dealing with a problem plenty of parents and pet owners will recognize.

His dog is getting spoiled.

Ohtani made an appearance on MLB Network on Thursday, Nov. 12, with his beloved dog, Decoy, tucked comfortably in his arms. The four-legged celebrity has become a familiar face to baseball fans, but viewers have apparently noticed something different about him lately.

Decoy is getting bigger.

And according to Ohtani, there's a pretty simple explanation involving the two youngest members of his household.

Shohei Ohtani Shares Funny Reason Decoy Keeps Getting Bigger

During the interview, Ohtani was asked about Decoy's noticeably larger appearance.

The Dodgers star didn't hesitate to point to his children, who apparently have developed a habit of sharing snacks with the family dog.

"Yeah. With my children getting bigger, they continue to give him more and more snacks. So Decoy tends to get bigger as well," Ohtani said through a Japanese translation.

It's a small detail, but a particularly sweet one from an athlete who has generally kept his family life out of the public eye.

Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2025. Their family grew again in June 2026 with the arrival of a son.

Now, with two young children in the house, even Decoy is enjoying the benefits.

The dog has been a fixture in Ohtani's life throughout his remarkable run with the Dodgers, accompanying him to public appearances and occasionally stealing the spotlight from his famous owner.

And judging by Ohtani's latest comments, Decoy has found two more people willing to give him all the attention, and snacks, he could want.

Decoy Has Become a Celebrity in His Own Right

Decoy's popularity stretches well beyond the Ohtani household.

The dog first captured widespread attention in November 2023, when he sat beside Ohtani during the televised announcement of his American League MVP Award.

At the time, fans didn't even know the dog's name. Ohtani later introduced him as Decoy, and the pair have been making memorable public appearances ever since.

In August 2024, Decoy delivered one of the more unusual ceremonial first pitches in baseball history at Dodger Stadium.

Rather than having someone throw the ball, Decoy carried it from the mound to Ohtani, who was waiting behind home plate.

The moment quickly became a fan favorite, with the dog receiving nearly as much attention as the two-way superstar himself.

Decoy & Shohei Ohtani’s first pitch (fetch) 🥹



2 years ago today, Decoy stole the show at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/CU9fo910hk — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2026

His latest television appearance offered a different kind of entertainment.

There was no baseball to retrieve and no elaborate performance planned. Just Ohtani holding his dog and explaining what happens when two little kids discover how much fun it is to hand out treats.

Ohtani Also Reflects on a Difficult 2026 Season

The lighthearted family update came during an interview in which Ohtani also discussed a frustrating year on the field.

The Dodgers star acknowledged that his 2026 campaign fell short of his expectations, particularly after Los Angeles struggled in the postseason.

"Honestly, I thought it was a very frustrating season, to be quite honest," Ohtani said. "Obviously, we did not do that well in the playoffs. Personally, like I said, I was frustrated with my overall performance throughout the season. So in a nutshell, it wasn't a great season personally for me."

Injuries also affected his return to pitching. Left knee and right biceps issues ended his work on the mound after July 3, and the Dodgers placed him on the injured list in September.

With the offseason underway, Ohtani has time to focus on getting healthy ahead of 2027.

He also has two young children and a well-fed dog keeping him company.

And if Decoy continues growing, Ohtani already knows exactly who to ask about the extra treats.

