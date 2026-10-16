The Mega-Rich Dodgers Just Got Swept. Their Postgame Clubhouse Vibes Were So Bittersweet.

Everyone knows the big-money Dodgers own one of the richest payrolls in sports. But money can’t always buy championships.

Los Angeles got swept by the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS, ending their ambitious bid for a three-peat that arguably looked like a foregone conclusion last offseason. Is this year an utter failure for the once-touted team of destiny (and expensive superstars)? Probably not. Yes, the Dodgers did crash out against a Brewers team that ranked 19th in payroll ($143.5 million compared to L.A.’s $338 million).

Yet, after winning the World Series in each of the last two years, the Dodgers clinching a third straight—and becoming the first team since the Yankees from 1998 to 2000 to do so—would have still been a colossal feat. No one can really blame Dave Roberts’s team for running out of steam, except for themselves.

Following Thursday night’s 6–4 loss to the Brewers, several Dodgers stars spoke to reporters about what went wrong this season while also sharing their silver linings from the stunning 4–0 sweep.

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Bitter: Shohei Ohtani addresses his hitting slump

Sweet: Ohtani looks ahead to pitching next season

Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani wilted for much of the series against Milwaukee, but the not-quite-healthy star ended his scoring drought with a three-run homer off Brewers’ Dustin May, which gave the Dodgers a 4–0 lead in the second inning. Milwaukee ended up rallying back from the early hole to send L.A. packing, but it was a moment of relief and elation for Ohtani, who was working through some hitting issues amid his disappointing slump.

Here’s what Ohtani had to say about the curtain falling on the Dodgers’ 2026 season, per his interpreter:

“I really don’t take it for granted. Every player comes here and there, the composition of the team is different, different players and coaching staff. So I don’t really want to take it for granted, for the opportunity to be able to play with these guys, but you know honestly I think I’m just very disappointed.”

When probed about the challenges he faced in the NLCS, Ohtani didn’t mince his words.

“The Brewers were overall strong, and a very good team. And it really exposed some of the parts of me as a player, gotta give some credit to that,” Ohtani bluntly replied.

Ohtani: "I'm just very disappointed... Looking forward to having a better season next year." pic.twitter.com/zlrhbbBSXH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

Though he didn’t get to end this year’s postseason on a high note, Ohtani spoke about his hope to pitch again next season and extend the Dodgers’ dynastic run.

“Although we fell short and definitely disappointed, I want to use this as a catalyst to have a better season as a team, too,” said Ohtani.

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Bitter: Tarik Skubal declines to commit to the Dodgers

Sweet: Skubal reflects fondly on his time with the team

It’s no secret Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal is hitting the open market this offseason. What he said about his future with the organization should perk up the ears of every franchise owner around the league.

“I’m really not going to comment on my future,” Skubal said of his pending free agency. “... It’s so hard to win. Seeing what the Dodgers have done the last two years, you think it’s easy, but it’s really not. It’s the hardest thing to do, to win a World Series. It’s the hardest thing in baseball.”

Skubal: "I'm really not going to comment on my future... It's so hard to win. Seeing what the Dodgers have done the last 2 years, you think it's easy, but it's really not." pic.twitter.com/eGLAAhi396 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

It’s been especially difficult for Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner who hasn’t historically enjoyed much success in October. The ex-Tigers ace made it to the ALDS in 2024 and ‘25, but the farthest he’s gotten is this year after getting traded to the Dodgers.

With collective bargaining agreement negotiations looming, whether there will be baseball next season—and where Skubal could land—is anyone’s guess. In his injury-shortened 2026 campaign, Skubal went 12–7 with a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts split between the Tigers and Dodgers. The Skubal sweepstakes won’t be the only thing on the Dodgers’ mind. L.A. could lose a handful of players to free agency including Kiké Hernández, Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia, among others.

“I just think the group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here is real. I was honored to be a part of it,” Skubal said.

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Bitter: Miguel Rojas announces his MLB retirement

Sweet: Mookie Betts, Will Smith talk about team camaraderie, vow to return next year

A teary-eyed Miguel Rojas announced his retirement after the Dodgers’ season ended Thursday night.

“This is it as a player, that was my last game played, that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player,” Rojas said. “From now on, I’m going to start thinking about what’s going to happen in my life as a baseball person, other than being a player. I want to start my career on the other side of this business.

“I’m looking forward to doing it here with the Los Angeles Dodgers as well. It’s really hard because I never wanted to make a big conference or anything like that, but I just wanted to be clear with the guys and with everybody in this clubhouse that this was it.”

"This is it as a player, that was my last game played, that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player..."



Miguel Rojas shares his thoughts on playing the final game of his career. pic.twitter.com/Ig0HcUHS7O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2026

Rojas bows out of baseball with two championships, 1,048 hits and 61 home runs (perhaps none as unlikely or exhilarating as his tying homer in the ninth inning of Game 7 against the Blue Jays during the team’s 2025 World Series-clinching run). It sounds like he will remain working in the Dodgers’ organization in some capacity, and it seems only fitting that the team on which he started his 13-year major league career is the one on which he ends it.

As Rojas looked back on past memories with his teammates in the clubhouse, Mookie Betts and Will Smith looked ahead toward the Dodgers’ future.

“It’s how much we care about each other,” Betts said of making it this far in the postseason. “Knowing that hey, somebody’s hurt, we gotta step up. Even the young guys coming in and stepping up. It just shows the camaraderie and the belief that we have in each other. ... We have a beautiful thing here with a lot of guys that play the game really well and just got to keep it going.”

Smith: "They just beat us. We didn't play good... We'll be back next year. The goal will be the same, to win the World Series." pic.twitter.com/9s2TeCDs6a — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

“It’s been a really fun few years,” said Smith. “It’s a special group, a special organization. Couldn’t be prouder to put that jersey on every night I go out there. Yeah, it’s baseball. Can’t win every single game, can’t win every series. But we’ll be back next year. The goal will be the same: to win the World Series.”