How Latest Shohei Ohtani Injury Update Could Impact Dodgers' Offseason Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers have provided a significant status report on four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani heading into the offseason.

Surgery is "not on the table" for Ohtani this offseason, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said during the team's end-of-year press conference, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Friedman also "fully expects" the six-time All-Star to pitch in 2027.

Ohtani dealt with several ailments in 2026, including injuries to his left knee, right biceps, neck, and left hip. As a result, the 32-year-old didn't pitch after July 3 and was completely sidelined for about two weeks in September. These injuries also may have affected his offensive production in the postseason, where the lefty-swinging slugger went 5-for-26 with one home run in eight games. But now, Dodgers fans at least know the two-way star isn't scheduled to undergo any offseason surgeries.

What will the Dodgers' offseason look like?

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it sounds like Los Angeles plans to have Ohtani back on the mound next year, that likely won't change the team's top priority this offseason. The Dodgers are widely expected to aggressively pursue left-hander Tarik Skubal this winter. They won't be the only team trying to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but they'll likely offer one of the most lucrative deals.

In addition to targeting Skubal, the Dodgers could look to revamp their bullpen for 2027. Several Los Angeles relievers are expected to hit free agency this offseason, so the team may try to sign other high-leverage arms, such as New York Yankees closer David Bednar or San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon. At the same time, signing a hurler like Kris Bubic with experience as a starter and reliever could make sense as a backup plan in case Ohtani's pitching-related injuries pop up again next season.

Offensively, most of the Dodgers' lineup is expected back in 2027. Catcher Dalton Rushing is set to undergo right elbow surgery, according to the Los Angeles Times' Maddie Lee. It'll reportedly take around nine months for him to return to full-time catching, but he should be able to hit before then. However, with Ohtani as the team's designated hitter, it's unclear how the Dodgers would get Rushing regular at-bats in the majors. This, in turn, could cause Los Angeles to pursue a lefty-swinging backup catcher this offseason.

Teoscar Hernandez is another name to monitor this winter. If the Dodgers want top prospect Josue De Paula in their Opening Day lineup, they might have to make a move to clear up a spot in the outfield. Trading Hernandez could help improve the club in another area while also creating room for De Paula in the big-league lineup. But it remains to be seen if Los Angeles will consider moving on from the two-time All-Star.