For someone who has spent much of her life competing on the world's biggest stages, Simone Biles certainly knows how to enjoy being a spectator.

The most decorated gymnast in history has developed quite the Sunday routine since becoming an NFL wife. There are the custom outfits, the pregame meetups with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and, when things are going particularly well on the field, a round of celebratory drinks with friends.

That last tradition made its return Sunday, Nov. 15, when the Indianapolis Colts pulled off a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

And judging by Biles' Instagram Stories, it was long overdue.

Simone Biles Brings a Little Bit of Chicago to Indianapolis

New city, new stadium, same drinking tradition.

Biles shared a video from inside a stadium suite on Sunday in which she and five others raised their plastic cups following an Indianapolis touchdown.

“touch down shots are SO back,” she wrote.

The 29-year-old Olympian had previously let fans in on her game day ritual when Owens was playing for the Chicago Bears.

In September 2025, Biles shared a photo of six cups of liquor, revealing that peanut butter whiskey shots had become part of her halftime festivities.

While she didn't disclose what was on the menu Sunday in Indianapolis, the celebratory drinks have now made their way to another NFL stadium.

Owens spent two seasons in Chicago before signing a one-year contract with Indianapolis in March. The Colts are the third NFL franchise he has played for since marrying Biles in April 2023.

Simone Biles Has Embraced Life as a Colts WAG

Over the course of Owens' NFL career, Biles has accumulated an impressive collection of football apparel. From personalized jackets to pieces featuring her husband's jersey number, the gymnast has rarely missed an opportunity to dress for the occasion.

Sunday, however, required an unexpected shopping trip.

“would you believe me if I told you I had nothing to wear for this game & ran to the store and grabbed this,” Biles wrote alongside a mirror selfie.

Her last-minute purchase was an oversized black-and-blue Colts jacket, which she styled with black leggings and knee-high boots.

Biles and Owens have also developed a tradition of their own since arriving in Indianapolis. During the preseason, the couple debuted a personalized pregame handshake, adding to the sweet sideline moments they've shared throughout their marriage.

There's something particularly fun about watching one of the greatest athletes of all time become a fan in her own right. Biles has experienced just about everything an athlete could dream of accomplishing, but on Sundays in the fall, she's perfectly content cheering for someone else.

And when the Colts find the end zone, she's got her own way of celebrating.

