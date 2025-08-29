Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion famous for Taylor Swift engagement is giant fun house
Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift in a beautiful flower setting. It was later revealed it was in the backyard of his Kansas home.
The Kansas City Chiefs star got engaged to the recording artist after recording his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce where Swift was a guest. They actually got engaged a couple of weeks earlier than their announcement as Travis’ dad Ed revealed.
Here’s the Instagram post they shared with the amazing background during their moment.
RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift
Hilariously, Kelce’s dad also revealed that the flower people weren’t quite ready for them and actually were hiding in the bushes during the whole thing.
The moment took place at Kelce’s $6 million, 17,000-square-foot Leadwood, Kansas, property that sits on three acres of land. It features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a two-level movie theater room, a bar, a wine cellar, a resort style pool with a waterfall, a pickleball court and a miniature golf course. Here are some amazing pictures of it.
RELATED: Taylor Swift's huge engagement ring's worth is hotly debated with $5 million estimate
And an drone view:
That’s a baller property.
Kelce is the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, earning a salary of$17.1 million per year on his two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs. He’s made $93,943,975 in his career so far from playing and has a net worth of $70 million.
Swift has her own baller real estate portfolio totaling $120 million, but that’s a whole different story.
The important thing is she said yes in the location he picked. After the season, will he sell the house and move in to one of hers?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat