Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion famous for Taylor Swift engagement is giant fun house

See inside and outside of the baller 17,000-square-foot Kansas home where the Chiefs star got engaged to the recording artist.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. / Emily Curiel / IMAGO

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift in a beautiful flower setting. It was later revealed it was in the backyard of his Kansas home.

The Kansas City Chiefs star got engaged to the recording artist after recording his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce where Swift was a guest. They actually got engaged a couple of weeks earlier than their announcement as Travis’ dad Ed revealed.

Here’s the Instagram post they shared with the amazing background during their moment.

Hilariously, Kelce’s dad also revealed that the flower people weren’t quite ready for them and actually were hiding in the bushes during the whole thing.

The moment took place at Kelce’s $6 million, 17,000-square-foot Leadwood, Kansas, property that sits on three acres of land. It features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a two-level movie theater room, a bar, a wine cellar, a resort style pool with a waterfall, a pickleball court and a miniature golf course. Here are some amazing pictures of it.

And an drone view:

That’s a baller property.

Kelce is the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, earning a salary of$17.1 million per year on his two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs. He’s made $93,943,975 in his career so far from playing and has a net worth of $70 million.

Swift has her own baller real estate portfolio totaling $120 million, but that’s a whole different story.

The important thing is she said yes in the location he picked. After the season, will he sell the house and move in to one of hers?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

