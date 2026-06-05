Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their first public appearance together at a New York Knicks playoff game back in May 2025, and they've been romantically linked ever since. But, last month, the couple went viral for getting into what appeared to be a heated argument that was caught on tape.

The video showed the two at a coffee shop in Maryland, and in it, the rapper appears to be irritated at the NFL star. Now, Diggs is breaking his silence about the episode, and he's downplaying it, but also hinting that things might be a bit tense between the two.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after the 2026 AFC Championship Game between New England and Denver at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DIGGS EXPRESSES HIS LOVE FOR CARDI B

"It's okay. Women get like that sometimes," Diggs told TMZ in an exclusive chat on Wednesday, June 3.



He also called Cardi "beautiful" and expressed his LASTING love for her.

"That's my child's mother," he said. "I love her to death."

THE STATUS OF THE DIGGS-CARDI B RELATIONSHIP

But, after the positive comments, Diggs sparked chatter with his response to a follow-up question. When he was asked about the current status of their relationship, he said, "You have to ask her.”

The rapper previously commented on the video when it first went viral. She said she was just basically grumpy from being hungry. We've all been there, right?

"Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity… damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?" she said on X.

CARDI B & DIGGS TENSION OR ROMANCE?

Cardi B and Diggs welcomed their first child together in November 2025. But, in February, when the former New England Patriots wide receiver was getting ready for the Super Bowl, the two seemed to have tensions.

In a People magazine exclusive, a source said that Cardi B "pulled away" around the Super Bowl and "didn't trust him" and thought stuff was "going on behind her back."

"She wasn't in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension," the source added.

The two seemed to be on better footing as of late. Diggs has been spotted at her Little Miss Drama tour, and Cardi B showed up at the football player's "Diggs Deep Foundation" Mother's Day charity event.

Diggs is currently a free agent, so he has plenty of time to spend with Cardi B, at least until the NFL comes knocking again.

Cardi B and Diggs have a baby boy together, born on November 4, 2025. Cardi B has three older children, named Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her ex-husband, Offset.

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images