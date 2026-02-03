Cardi B Turns Heads In Patriots Colors Amid Stefon Diggs Engagement Buzz

The New England Patriots are five days away from their first NFL Super Bowl appearance since the 2018 season, when Tom Brady was still their quarterback.

While the Seattle Seahawks are seen as slight betting favorites over New England, there's a strong case to be made that the game's outcome will hinge on what Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye can accomplish on offense.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Mom Aimee in Spotlight After Patriots Super Bowl Media Night

Maye has benefited from having a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in New England's offense this year. That top option is Stefon Diggs, who finished the 2025 regular season with 85 receptions, over 1,000 yards, and 4 touchdown receptions.

Maye and Diggs will have to establish a connection if they're to beat the steadfast Seahawks defense in the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to media on February 2, 2026. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

RELATED: Cardi B’s Wild Green Hair Steals Stefon Diggs Spotlight Celebrating Patriots’ AFC Win

Of course, Diggs' popularity in pop culture has grown massively because of his relationship with musical sensation Cardi B.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2025 and are still going strong, which is shown by Cardi B's constant support of the Patriots throughout this NFL postseason.

Cardi B's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@iamcardib

RELATED: Embattled ESPN star admits defeat after Cardi B rant defending Stefon Diggs, Patriots

Diggs and Cardi B are in headlines on February 3 because of a comment Diggs made when asked whether a potential engagement with his musician girlfriend could be in the cards.

"It's on the agenda, maybe," Diggs said when asked whether he might get engaged to Cardi B, per an article from TMZ.

"Right? Right? I gotta get [my ring] first, though," he added.

Stefon Diggs / Instagram

Cardi B Rocks Patriots Colors Before Super Bowl

Cardi B is preparing for another global music tour. But that isn't stopping her from showing New England love, as she posted a February 2 Instagram story photo of her rocking a dress in the Patriots' colors.

"9 days till tour... LETS GO 😤," the post was captioned.

Cardi B's February 3 Instagram story. | Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B will surely be tuned in for Sunday's game.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama