Stefon Diggs has odd gesture at Patriots cheerleader while gf Cardi B reveals baby

The Patriots wide receiver was playing in the Thursday Night Football game when his star rapper girlfriend announced the birth of their baby boy.

Matthew Graham

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sideline reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025.
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sideline reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi B announced the birth of her fourth child, and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots star wide receiver.

The timing of the post maximized publicity for the couple as the four-time Pro Bowler was playing on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. The highest-selling female rapper of all time shared the big news in a pre-planned Instagram post, lip-syncing "Hello" from her latest album, "Am I the Drama?".

Cardi B
Feb. 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Cardi B, 33, wrote in part, "Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!"

The Grammy Award winner has three children with rapper Offset, daughter Kulture (7), son Wave (4), and daughter Blossom (13 months), and Diggs recently had a baby girl with model Aileen Lopera. He also has an older daughter, Nova, who was born in 2016.

Stefon Diggs
Nov. 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons with teammates during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In an odd move during the game, Diggs, 31, threw the ball at a Patriots cheerleader after making a catch during the first quarter going out of bounds.

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs makes odd gesture throwing the ball at the Patriots cheerleader after making a catch. / Amazon Prime

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs makes odd gesture throwing the ball at the Patriots cheerleader after making a catch. / Amazon Prime

Hopefully for Diggs' sake it's a cheerleader that was in on the joke, because it seems pretty messed up to toss the football at her while she literally is standing there with pom poms in both of her hands.

Cardi B was in Robert Kraft's owner's box for the Patriots' previous home game against the Atlanta Falcons, where the artist with five No. 1 singles was doing Diggs' celebration, thoroughly enjoying being an NFL WAG,

Let's hope she does not approve of her boyfriend's behavior in this case, because it's not a great look, especially from a new dad.

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

