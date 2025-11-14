Stefon Diggs has odd gesture at Patriots cheerleader while gf Cardi B reveals baby
Cardi B announced the birth of her fourth child, and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots star wide receiver.
The timing of the post maximized publicity for the couple as the four-time Pro Bowler was playing on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets. The highest-selling female rapper of all time shared the big news in a pre-planned Instagram post, lip-syncing "Hello" from her latest album, "Am I the Drama?".
RELATED: Cardi B rants about Stefon Diggs' baby drama defending Patriots boyfriend
Cardi B, 33, wrote in part, "Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!"
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals near wardrobe malfunction before Patriots game
The Grammy Award winner has three children with rapper Offset, daughter Kulture (7), son Wave (4), and daughter Blossom (13 months), and Diggs recently had a baby girl with model Aileen Lopera. He also has an older daughter, Nova, who was born in 2016.
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann cooking on TikTok gets inundated with Patriots fans' adoration
In an odd move during the game, Diggs, 31, threw the ball at a Patriots cheerleader after making a catch during the first quarter going out of bounds.
RELATED: Dave Portnoy's much younger gf Camryn turns heads at Patriots big win
Hopefully for Diggs' sake it's a cheerleader that was in on the joke, because it seems pretty messed up to toss the football at her while she literally is standing there with pom poms in both of her hands.
Cardi B was in Robert Kraft's owner's box for the Patriots' previous home game against the Atlanta Falcons, where the artist with five No. 1 singles was doing Diggs' celebration, thoroughly enjoying being an NFL WAG,
Let's hope she does not approve of her boyfriend's behavior in this case, because it's not a great look, especially from a new dad.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss