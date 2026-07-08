Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Documentary: Is It Happening?

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding is all the talk this week, as the celebrated couple officially got married over the Fourth of July weekend.

There are so many questions surrounding the wedding. What did Swift's wedding dress look like? We know it was a Dior dress, but official photos have yet to be released.

What did it look like inside the ceremony? Swift and Kelce wedding guests have been sharing photos, but they've mainly been outside the ceremony, whether that's at a hotel or outside of Madison Square Garden.

With so many questions remaining about how Swift and Kelce said "I do," there's been an idea circulating that these two are going to release a documentary about the occasion.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Release an Official Wedding Documentary?

It's safe to say that fans would absolutely love to see a documentary about the Swift and Kelce wedding, giving a detailed, inside look at the ceremony, planning and the fashion involved.

But people shouldn't get their hopes up about a future documentary. A report from People magazine that dropped on Monday reveals that there's no documentary in the works. Not yet.

"Despite rampant rumors that professional camera crews were seen filming around Madison Square Garden and inside their nuptials for a future release," the outlet states, "People has learned the couple have no plans to drop a film about their big day."

Insert sad violin sound here.

But never say never. Even though Swift and Kelce have "no plans" to release a film about their wedding day, that could always change.

Plus, there will likely be unauthorized documentaries and reports that pop up chronicling what's likely the biggest wedding of the decade. It's only a matter of time before the details from this bash become known.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Made a Unique Choice for Their Wedding

So far, what we know is what's been officially released from Swift and Kelce's camp. She wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dress designed by Jonathan Anderson. She and Kelce also didn't have a traditional wedding party.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen," their camp said in a statement released to media. "Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

So, those are the official details. But as curiosity grows about Swift and Kelce's wedding, including her wedding dress, more information is bound to be released.