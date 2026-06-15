Taylor Swift Leaves Travis Kelce in the Dust With Sale of Cavaliers Seat

Taylor Swift has become quite the sports enthusiast.

The future wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a regular at Chiefs home games, for obvious reasons, but during the offseason she's been getting into the NBA.

Swift famously showed up at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday to root for the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. It worked, and the Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit to come out victorious over the Spurs, 107-106.

Then, the Knicks took the NBA championship in Game 5, but Swift wasn't at that contest, likely because it was in Texas.

Before the Knicks game, Swift accompanied Kelce to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, since Kelce grew up in the Cleveland area and is a Cavs fan. Now, the seat she was in at the Cavs game has officially sold at auction, and it's for a high price.

Taylor Swift Beats Travis Kelce in Cavaliers Seat Sale Revenue

The Cavaliers put Swift's courtside seat up for auction after her appearance at Rocket Arena for the Cavs vs. Knicks game, and her chair made sizably more than other celebrities' chairs, including Kelce. The Athletic reports that Swift's chair sold for $7,000. That's much more than Kelce's, which sold for $1,405.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pulled up to Game 3 of Knicks-Cavs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UPXLPWPJDc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 24, 2026

The next-highest bid was for Kylie Jenner's chair, which brought in $1,505. Rounding out the celebrity chairs up for auction, Timothée Chalamet's sold for $1,202, Ben Stiller's got $732 and MGK's garnered $635.

The Cavaliers put the playoff chairs of the celebrities up for auction in collaboration with memorabilia company The Realest. The chairs were certified through "The Realest's witness-based and tamper-proof TRuEST" system.

Taylor Swift's Chair Billed as From 'One of the Biggest Music Artists in the World'

All the emotions in Game 3 😭 pic.twitter.com/BcYciWyi5x — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

In the listing, they didn't say, "This is Taylor Swift's chair" or "This is Travis Kelce's chair." Instead, they said the chair from "one of the biggest music artists in the world and a 14-time Grammy Award winner" was up for auction.

Fans deduced it was Swift. They also said Kelce's chair was from a "Kansas City Super Bowl champion and Cleveland Heights native."

The team also successfully auctioned off every celebrity chair from the Cavaliers' home games against the Knicks. Since the Cavs lost every one of those games, both home and away, in a sweep, perhaps it was smart to rid themselves of the bad vibes and start with new chairs next season.