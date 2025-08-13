Taylor Swift, Appearing on 'New Heights,' Shares Some Details of New Album
When musician Taylor Swift announces an album, time stops—a power commanded by few musicians now or ever.
On Wednesday, however, she announced and detailed an album in a unique setting—a setting that demanded such an announcement appear in Sports Illustrated. The acclaimed singer-songwriter formally unveiled her upcoming 12th LP, The Life of a Showgirl, on the podcast New Heights with Chiefs tight end Travis and former Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Travis, Swift's boyfriend of about two years, looked on supportively as she displayed the album's fractured aquamarine cover.
The album, which follows 2024's The Tortured Poets Department, is due out Oct. 3. Its title track will feature Sabrina Carpenter, a superstar in her own right following the commercial and critical success of 2024's Short n' Sweet. Max Martin and Shellback, whose work behind the boards turned 2014's 1989 into a multi-platinum smash, will produce. The tracklist can be seen here.
Got all that? That's our music coverage for the year, and we'll see for the next Super Bowl halftime show.