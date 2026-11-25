Four days after walking the CMA Awards red carpet in Oscar de la Renta, Taylor Swift was back in Kansas City wearing a jacket with a considerably more modest price tag.

The singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, to cheer on husband Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Arizona Cardinals.

For her latest game-day appearance, Swift turned to a designer whose work has become a staple in her football wardrobe over the past three years: longtime Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Swift sported a red, white and black windbreaker from WEAR by Erin Andrews, the broadcaster's line of sports apparel.

And just in time for Black Friday, the jacket was marked down to less than $60.

Taylor Swift STUNS at Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs game wearing the KC Chiefs Crinkle Hooded Windbreaker Jacket by WEAR by Erin Andrews ($99.99; on sale $59.99)



🔗: https://t.co/xqdNUwCnOV pic.twitter.com/r0QuUSLAdg — what taylor wears (@whattaylorwears) November 22, 2026

A Closer Look at Taylor Swift's $60 Chiefs Jacket

Swift's outerwear of choice was the Kansas City Chiefs Crinkle Full-Zip Hooded Windbreaker. The retro-inspired design features black and white color-blocked panels, pops of red along the sleeves and pockets, and the Chiefs' signature arrowhead logo on the chest.

Originally priced at $99.99, the jacket was advertised for $59.99 at both Fanatics and NFL Shop with promotional codes, according to Page Six.

Swift kept her hair half up and accessorized with a pair of Dana Rebecca hoop earrings.

Sunday's game was also a family affair for the singer, who watched Kansas City's 34-7 victory alongside her parents, mother-in-law Donna Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and nieces Wyatt and Finn.

🎥| The sweetest interaction between Taylor and her niece!😊 pic.twitter.com/hdvWWwJs9E — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 22, 2026

It was a considerably more casual outing for Swift following a busy week in Nashville. The singer made her first CMA Awards appearance in a decade and her first performance at the awards show in 13 years, with fellow Chiefs wife Brittany Mahomes accompanying her for the evening.

Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Erin Andrews' Clothing Line for Years

Long before Swift and Kelce tied the knot, Andrews' clothing line was already making regular appearances in the singer's game-day wardrobe.

Swift first wore one of the brand's Chiefs windbreakers in 2023, during the early days of her relationship with the Kansas City tight end.

Three years later, she's still reaching for Andrews' designs.

In September, Swift wore a red, vintage-inspired Chiefs tank top from the collection to Kansas City's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, pairing it with blue jeans and a black belt.

That outfit was immortalized in photographs of Swift enthusiastically celebrating a Kelce touchdown, during which she proudly gestured toward her engagement and wedding rings.

For Andrews, whose business is built around giving female sports fans more fashionable options to wear on game day, having one of the most photographed women in the world repeatedly reach for her designs is about as good an endorsement as it gets.

And for Swift's fans looking to take a page out of her Arrowhead style playbook, her latest appearance came at an especially convenient time of year.