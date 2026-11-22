Fresh off consecutive 35-point showings against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted another struggling franchise in Week 11 and nearly matched that output.

They certainly made the Arizona Cardinals look like a team in disarray, as both sides of the ball starred in a blowout victory.

Thanks to Kansas City's offensive stars doing their part and Steve Spagnuolo's defense taking advantage of a shorthanded Arizona attack, the outcome of Sunday's game was never truly in doubt. By the time the dust settled, head coach Andy Reid's squad emerged with a 34-7 outcome in front of the home crowd.

With the triumph, the Chiefs improve their record to 8-2 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 11.

Emmett Johnson set the tone once again

In last week's 10 instant observations story, we pointed out how the Chiefs made an effort to get rookie halfback Emmett Johnson involved early and often. With starter Kenneth Walker III out due to a groin injury, the club didn't shy away from maximizing the skill set of its fifth-round pick and leaning into giving him a hefty workload. That trend was maintained in Week 11's contest.

Johnson touched the ball seven times on the opening drive of this one, mustering 36 yards on the ground and eight through the air as a receiver. He broke off a 15-yard scamper to kick things off, followed by a screen pass for eight and a seven-yard rush later. The Nebraska product also saved what would've been a loss of four and turned it into no gain, which assisted in sustaining an eventual touchdown series.

No Walker, no problem.

The legend of Travis Kelce continues to grow

Overall, it's been a more-than-quality season for one Travis Kelce thus far. The future Hall of Fame tight end is more efficient on a per-catch basis than he's been in quite some time (or, in some regards, ever). Last weekend's win over the Falcons did see him reaggravate a nagging ankle/calf injury and play a season-low 20 snaps, though.

Kelce made up for lost time on Sunday, hauling in a touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give him three for the campaign and 109 for his career. The latter mark includes the postseason, breaking a tie with former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Rob Gronkowski.

The 37-year-old is now in sole possession of third place for scores at his position. Ahead of him are former only Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez and longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers standout Antonio Gates.

"Killa Trav" added a second touchdown right after the two-minute warning, marking his 11th game with at least two touchdowns and his first since 2022. It's safe to say he turned back the clock for Week 11.

One of the greats.



AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Jj2y8kT2ia — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Rashee Rice was a major force — and in high leverage

Since returning from a Week 4 hamstring injury, the Chiefs have quietly gotten wideout Rashee Rice the ball plenty on offense. In three games this month prior to Sunday, he had respective target totals of eight, seven and six while averaging 61.3 yards in that span. The acquisition of fellow receiver Josh Downs at the NFL trade deadline left many — including myself — wondering if Rice's share would change, yet Kansas City made him a focal point early versus Arizona.

Rice went six-for-six on targets in the opening half on Sunday, racking up 53 yards. He made multiple key third-down snags, including one where he took a massive hit from defensive back Kei'Trel Clark but managed to hang on. With the former Day 2 NFL Draft pick rounding back into form a bit and multiple others clicking, this was an inspiring performance.

Patrick Mahomes absolutely dealt in the first half

After failing to throw a touchdown but tossing an interception in back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, Mahomes couldn't have responded in much better fashion from a statistical standpoint. He ripped off 10 touchdowns with no picks in the ensuing three outings, centering himself in the MVP conversation in the process.

No. 15 continued to ride the hot streak on Sunday, particularly in the first two quarters.

Patrick Mahomes last 6 quarters



43-66

581 Pass Yards

7 Pass TD

128.4 Pass Rating



LOCKED IN pic.twitter.com/PyRHZgiOPb — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2026

Mahomes threw the ball a whopping 31 times before the halftime break, completing 67.7% of those attempts for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns. According to RBSDM, he produced 0.44 EPA/play with a +7.2% completion percentage over expected. Not only that, but his 7.5-yard average depth of target signaled him looking more like a multi-level threat than the checkdown artist many proclaim him to be.

Nohl Williams is blossoming into a star

Kansas City took a big-time gamble on its talent identification and development when it parted ways with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (trade) and Jaylen Watson (free agency) during the offseason. That signaled a firm belief in the ability of rookie Mansoor Delane and second-year man Nohl Williams, which has paid off for the most part to begin the 2026-27 season.

Williams has not only been the best defensive back on the team, but there's a case to be made that he's served as a top cornerback in the sport through 11 weeks of play. His blend of length, physicality, timing and instincts is hard to beat.

It also helps that he can make plays like this when needed:

Williams did have a rare coverage lapse in the first half on Sunday, but his excellent coverage on a deep pass to wideout Simi Fehoko showcased his vertical skill. Later on, he contributed to a fourth-down stop on the same player to force a turnover on downs. There's no denying at this point that the former third-round selection is one of the better value contracts in the NFL.

Your weekly George Karlaftis analysis

Down the stretch of last season, former first-round defensive end George Karlaftis nursed a thumb injury that sapped some of his effectiveness. It appears to have been a bigger deal than he let on, as he's been amazing relative to expectations this season as a fully healthy player. That was already the case before Week 11, but the stats are lining up with the tape more now.

Karlaftis had a half-sack in the third quarter, taking down journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson along with linebacker Nick Bolton. He then recorded a strip-sack on Johnson on the following play and added a quarterback hit on a third-and-7 later on for good measure. In what's been a career campaign for Karlaftis, the 25-year-old added another feather to his cap this weekend.

Breaking down week two of the Josh Downs experience

In his Kansas City debut, Downs went for four receptions on five targets and had a touchdown on a beautiful back-shoulder throw from Mahomes. He didn't absorb too much in terms of workload, but he made the most of his limited snaps and was more effective than ever in multiple regards.

Sunday saw Downs turn in another four-catch and five-target contest, this time racking up 59 yards. Whether it was breaking off 26 yards on a slick fake run-pass option or picking up intermediate chunks of 13 and 16, the soon-to-be free agent flashed what he can be once he completely masters the offense.

It doesn't get much better than this level of start to your tenure with a new team.

Harrison Butker bounces back

If you're going to be hard on a player when they're struggling, you've got to keep the same energy and acknowledge when they turn in a good performance. This is one of those instances, as kicker Harrison Butker did as well as anyone could've asked in Week 11.

The veteran was perfect on his extra point attempts and also drilled field goals of 44 and 40 yards in the first half. While the kickoff coverage unit struggled, Butker assisted by taking down cornerback Max Melton in the opening frame.

As former Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker remains on the practice squad, Butker made major progress on Sunday by giving the team absolutely zero extra reason to make a change.

A lopsided game results in plenty of backups taking the field

Whenever you can bench your starting quarterback early in the fourth quarter and have it be a good thing, it means your team took care of business in a major way. That was the case for Kansas City against Arizona, as Mahomes' services weren't needed in the last stages of Week 11, affording the superstar signal-caller some time to rest up with a short week looming.

The Chiefs got a look at backup Justin Fields leading the offense, although Reid opted for a run-heavy approach to drain some clock. Multiple reserve offensive linemen were inserted into the lineup as well, which made it feel like a preseason tilt when paired with second- and third-string defenders also getting snaps.

There wasn't a ton to take away from a meaningless part of a blowout, yet every rep spent on the sideline for key pieces is one less bit of attrition in a section of the season where many tend to start hitting the wall.

The Chiefs enter the gauntlet of their schedule in good standing

As the age-old saying goes, you can only play who's on your schedule. That's rung especially true for the Chiefs, who went from losing to the Seahawks and Denver Broncos to beating up on the likes of the Falcons and Jets. There's no denying that these Cardinals reside under the latter umbrella, but locking down the win remains important nonetheless.

Up next are some very tough games in what's the most difficult part of Kansas City's schedule. Everything kicks off with a Thanksgiving showdown against the Buffalo Bills, followed by a game at SoFi Stadium versus the Los Angeles Rams and another road contest with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Tankathon, the Chiefs entered the weekend with the seventh remaining schedule in terms of strength. That ranking should only skyrocket now that Sunday's game is in the books. CBS' in-game broadcast said the .723 remaining SOS is the toughest in the NFL.

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