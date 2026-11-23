Say what you will about beating the Jets, Falcons, and Cardinals in a row, three teams with a combined 9-23 record, but good teams beat up on bad ones. According to research from our KCSN colleague Tucker Franklin, the Chiefs have not won three straight games by three touchdowns or more since 1997. No matter how you slice it, that is an impressive stretch of football, and 8-2 is nothing to scoff at in the NFL.

The game was effectively settled in the first 15 minutes: Kansas City ran 27 plays for 152 yards, while Arizona managed three plays for three yards, putting Kansas City up 14-0. The most notable performances may shape the end-of-year award conversations, along with a couple of roster questions that could get louder as the schedule gets harder, mainly along the offensive line.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 11.

Winners

Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate winner here, and not only because of his numbers. He was protected better than in recent weeks, and his weapons played as well as they have all season. He was pressured only seven times, and he wasn't as reliant on running backs and tight ends as he had been before Week 10.

He attempted 31 passes in the first half alone, completing about two-thirds of them for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He then watched a Justin Fields and Jaydn Ott-led offense from the sideline after Xavier Worthy scored on the first play of the fourth quarter.

He finished 27-for-39 for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a 7.5 average depth of target. The latter is his third-highest mark of the season, all while posting his quickest time to throw, at 2.33 seconds.

Rashee Rice caught all six of his first-half targets for 53 yards and made several third-down grabs, including one where he took a big hit and held on. Newcomer Josh Downs had four catches for 59 yards, including a 26-yard gain, and Cyrus Allen added 41 yards on two catches. Worthy bounced back with 38 yards and a score. Travis Kelce caught two touchdowns and also led the team with 74 yards.

Over his last four games, Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdowns, thrown no interceptions, and averaged more than 300 yards per game, further establishing his name in the MVP conversation. His two head-to-head matchups with MVP candidates Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, in two of the next three weeks, will be the ultimate barometer.

George Karlaftis

Not enough can be said about George Karlaftis' season, and Chiefs Kingdom may even be underrating it a bit. Box scores and analytics show he has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

He is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks, leads the league in batted passes, and is third among defensive ends in total pressures. All eight of his sacks have come since the bye week, meaning eight in the last six games, with seven contests left.

Sunday was his best day yet, with 2.5 sacks, a season high. He shared a half-sack with Chris Jones, then added a sack and a strip-sack in the second half, plus a quarterback hit. His six pressures led the team according to PFF, and only Felix Anudike-Uzomah had more than one.

He has at least one sack in each of his last four games, with multiple sacks in two of them, and he has the most sacks in the NFL since Week 8, with seven. Karlaftis is also 2.5 sacks shy of the 10.5 he posted in 2023.

The Defensive Player of the Year award is narrative-based, like the MVP, so if he performs the same against high-flying offenses like the Bills, Rams, Bengals, and 49ers, there is a non-zero percent chance that he can enter DPOY conversations.

Emmett Johnson

The awards theme continues with rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who has entered the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion, at least in Chiefs circles. That may have something to do with how many first-year offensive players are underperforming, but it does not mean his production in limited opportunities is unwarranted.

Receivers KC Concepcion, Carnell Tate, and Denzel Boston, along with running back Jonah Coleman, are all having solid seasons, but after another strong day filling in for Kenneth Walker, Johnson is on pace for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. That is remarkable considering that his running mate already has 1,044 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker missed his second straight game with a groin injury, and Johnson carried the ball 23 times for 105 yards and caught four passes for 38 yards. He scored for the fourth straight game and forced seven missed tackles.

It is not too often you take an Offensive Player of the Year Candidate out of the offense and said offense doesn’t skip a beat, but that is exactly what has happened. We’ll see if Walker is good enough for Buffalo, but Johnson is worthy of another start if not.

Losers

Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore

How can a left tackle who has started all 10 games and a right tackle who has missed the past two weeks be losers in a 34-7 win? It is because of what is happening around them and what they are not doing.

Kahlil Benson's work this season has been both impressive and admirable. An undrafted rookie filling in for Josh Simmons without derailing the offense is an accomplishment in itself. That said, he did allow a team-high four pressures, and nobody else on the line allowed more than one. As much as he has stabilized the offensive line this season, he ranks second-to-last in the NFL in pressures given up, with 34, according to PFF.

Who knows how safe Benson’s starting spot really is, but Jaylon Moore may be in the same boat. He wasn't exactly a world-beater before his ankle injury, and the Chiefs recently signed Fred Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 326-pound tackle from the Eagles. Johnson, with 833 career snaps at left tackle and 893 at right tackle, could compete with both Benson and Moore.

Not only that, but swing tackle Josh Ezeudu is also making a case. Over parts of the last three games, including two starts, he has allowed just three total pressures. These are good problems for a team to have, but neither tackle has ideal job security heading into the part of the season that really counts.

Jadon Canady and Jalen Royals

I am lumping these two together because they are in the same situation on opposite sides of the ball. Royals is getting snaps but not targets, and Canady is only getting opportunities in a pinch. Canady is a rookie, and Royals may as well be one given his 2025 season.

Neither had a horrible game, but both did little with their chances compared to their counterparts. Royals was third among receivers in snaps again but had no catches on one target. Downs and Allen played fewer snaps and combined for nine targets, six catches, and 100 yards. That doesn't help the Royals' long-term outlook.

Canady played just five snaps in a decided game, and those five snaps really could not have gone much worse. He was targeted three times and allowed two catches for 35 yards, all against Harrison Wallace III. The Ole Miss rookie came in with one catch for nine yards. Wallace led Arizona with four catches for 57 yards, and Canady played a big role.

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