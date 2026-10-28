Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Relationship Gets 'Serious' Update

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are thinking ahead when it comes to their relationship.

The couple began their love story in November 2024 after meeting through their kids' school and golf community in Florida. A few months later, they were spotted at the Genesis Invitational in February.

They later went Instagram official in March when Woods posted a photo amid romance rumors fueling between the two.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he captioned the post.

This year has been full of ups and downs for them individually, but they have been sticking by each other's side throughout. Now, the two believe that their relationship can go the distance.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Relationship Is Getting 'Very Serious'

While they've been dating for almost two years, Woods and Trump are thinking long-term and that "they’re very serious" and "absolutely see a future together," according to a source per Page Six.

Conversations around marriage have occurred between the two, but the source says that it "doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner.”

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump | Tiger Woods/Instagram

If the two were to say "I do," it would both be their second time getting married. Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. in 2005 and later divorced in 2018. The former couple share five children together: daughters Kai and Chloe and sons Donald, Tristan, and Spencer.

As for Woods, he was previously married to model Elin Nordegren in 2004. They later got divorced in 2010 and share two children: a daughter, Sam, and a son, Charlie.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Support One Another Through Difficult Year

2026 was not an easy year for the two individually, but they have not left each other's side through it all.

In March, Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida when he clipped a trailer, resulting in his Land Rover rolling onto its side. He was charged with a DUI after deputies noticed signs of impairment in the golfer, and two hydrocodone pain pills were found in his pocket.

He took a breathalyzer test, which registered 0.000 for alcohol, but refused a urine test.

Last month, he pleaded no contest to a reduced reckless driving charge and no contest to refusing testing. He received a five-year driver's license suspension, as well as fines and permission to travel abroad for inpatient treatment.

During his in-court appearance last month, Vanessa attended in support of him.

Tiger Woods leaves the Martin County Courthouse with girlfriend Vanessa Trump, Sept. 2, 2026, after a change of plea hearing before County Judge Darren Steele. Woods, 50, was arrested March 27 by Martin County sheriff’s deputies on charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to DUI test after the crash on South Beach Road on Jupiter Island. Woods pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty of willful wanton reckless driving, second offense; and refusal to submit to a lawful test. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanessa was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and made the public announcement in May. Woods reportedly paused his treatment in Switzerland to be by her side. Earlier this month, she revealed that after having her follow-up MRI, it came back clear, and she is cancer-free.

The tough times have "brought them closer together" the source says and that they have seen "how the other person handles things when life gets difficult.”

The source explained that they "have really leaned on each other" this year and their relationship is "stronger than ever."