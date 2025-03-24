Tiger Woods made fun of for awkward Vanessa Trump dating Instagram official post
"Love is in the air."
No, it's not a line from a cheesy Netflix romantic comedy, but rather part of the message Tiger Woods wrote on his Instagram post making it IG official with Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife.
Tiger, 49, is dressed in a white polo with black stripes from his Sun Day Red golf apparel line beside Trump, 47, in a sleeveless white top and dark jeans, with their arms around each other.
The full caption reads, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." (The second one in the two-photo carousel has them lying on a hammock together cuddling as they both wear sunglasses and Tiger has on more of his apparel in a golf cap and hoodie.)
The caption is part lovey dovey and part traditional Tiger, who always tried his best to be fiercely private, but of course that all ended with two legendary instances: his famous fender bender that exposed his affairs and led to his divorce with Elin Nordegren in 2009, and the car accident that nearly killed him in 2021. The Los Angeles county sheriff said he was "lucky to be alive" after allegedly going almost double the 45 mph speed limit.
Maybe it was to distract fans from Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump's last-place finish at a prestigious junior golf event over the weekend (Charlie Woods finished T25 at the same event), but many users found the caption especially strange to say the least.
The most popular comment with over 4.4k likes read, "Divorced dad Facebook posts are the best."
Other ones with the most likes said things like, "Confused on how one requests privacy when making public announcements 🤷🏿♂️," "Tiger blink twice if you’re in danger ‼️," and "This is the most un Tiger Woods-like post I’ve ever seen."
While Tiger's golf game is in disarray with another injury, this time a ruptured Achilles, at least Tiger has found some happiness in his personal life.
Even if the GOAT golfer is roasted for it.