The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiger Woods made fun of for awkward Vanessa Trump dating Instagram official post

Tiger made it fully public that the GOAT golfer is dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife. The message attached had users making fun of him.

Matthew Graham

Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

"Love is in the air."

No, it's not a line from a cheesy Netflix romantic comedy, but rather part of the message Tiger Woods wrote on his Instagram post making it IG official with Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife.

RELATED: Surprising facts about Tiger Woods' new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods
GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tiger, 49, is dressed in a white polo with black stripes from his Sun Day Red golf apparel line beside Trump, 47, in a sleeveless white top and dark jeans, with their arms around each other.

The full caption reads, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." (The second one in the two-photo carousel has them lying on a hammock together cuddling as they both wear sunglasses and Tiger has on more of his apparel in a golf cap and hoodie.)

RELATED: What is Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren doing now?

The caption is part lovey dovey and part traditional Tiger, who always tried his best to be fiercely private, but of course that all ended with two legendary instances: his famous fender bender that exposed his affairs and led to his divorce with Elin Nordegren in 2009, and the car accident that nearly killed him in 2021. The Los Angeles county sheriff said he was "lucky to be alive" after allegedly going almost double the 45 mph speed limit.

Maybe it was to distract fans from Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump's last-place finish at a prestigious junior golf event over the weekend (Charlie Woods finished T25 at the same event), but many users found the caption especially strange to say the least.

RELATED: 17-year-old golfer Kai Trump makes staggering NIL 'salary'

Kai Trump
President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, attends a TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most popular comment with over 4.4k likes read, "Divorced dad Facebook posts are the best."

Other ones with the most likes said things like, "Confused on how one requests privacy when making public announcements 🤷🏿‍♂️," "Tiger blink twice if you’re in danger ‼️," and "This is the most un Tiger Woods-like post I’ve ever seen."

While Tiger's golf game is in disarray with another injury, this time a ruptured Achilles, at least Tiger has found some happiness in his personal life.

Even if the GOAT golfer is roasted for it.

Kai Trump, Vanessa Trump
Jul 17, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter Kai Madison Trump, and former wife Vanessa Trump are seen on stage during the third day of the Republican National Convention. / Jasper Colt-USA TODAY
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships