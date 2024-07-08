The Athlete Lifestyle logo

These two NBA superstars can't spin a basketball on their finger

Two of Team USA's biggest names and both former NBA MVPs admit it on camera and then prove they weren't kidding

Ty Bronicel

Steph Curry talks to the media Saturday after his second round of the America Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Steph Curry talks to the media Saturday after his second round of the America Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. / Jim Krajewski/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes to the NBA's best and brightest, there isn't much that these studs can't accomplish -- on or off the court.

But there's one little trick -- meaningless, really, but stil fun to watch -- that not even the league's best players can't pull off: Spin a ball on a single finger.

Two of the game's biggest names --former MVPs Steph Curry and Joel Embiid -- admit on camera that they can't do it. Curry looks mildly miffed that he can't do it.

'So I can do a lot of things with a basketball – a lot of things,' Curry said in a video posted on Team USA's social media pages ahead of this month's Paris. 'That is the one thing I can't do.'

'That's one of the most embarrassing things,' Curry added about the cool finger motion move first popularized by the Harlem Globetrotters. 'You got me nervous even thinking about spinning a ball on my finger.'

Proves he's human after all.

