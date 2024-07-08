These two NBA superstars can't spin a basketball on their finger
When it comes to the NBA's best and brightest, there isn't much that these studs can't accomplish -- on or off the court.
But there's one little trick -- meaningless, really, but stil fun to watch -- that not even the league's best players can't pull off: Spin a ball on a single finger.
Two of the game's biggest names --former MVPs Steph Curry and Joel Embiid -- admit on camera that they can't do it. Curry looks mildly miffed that he can't do it.
'So I can do a lot of things with a basketball – a lot of things,' Curry said in a video posted on Team USA's social media pages ahead of this month's Paris. 'That is the one thing I can't do.'
'That's one of the most embarrassing things,' Curry added about the cool finger motion move first popularized by the Harlem Globetrotters. 'You got me nervous even thinking about spinning a ball on my finger.'
Proves he's human after all.
