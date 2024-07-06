Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party
Leonardo DiCaprio is arguably the greatest actor of the last quarter century: with the ability to morph into an array of complex characters.
The A-list actor also likes to keep his notorious playboy lifestyle out of the spotlight.
So when outlets like Vogue said he attended Fanatics CEO (and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner) Michael Rubin’s now legendary Fourth of July White Party, it was curious that there were no photos of him, especially by those who attended on their respective social media accounts.
Well there might be a reason why. DiCaprio might have done a masterful job of secretly blending into the background while so many other celebrities were dying to get noticed.
Rubin dropped a stellar sizzle reel of the fiesta for all of us regulars to watch with envy. And sure did we.
But notice at around the eight-second mark. That man with the white hat, sunglasses, and Hulk Hogan-esque mustache is Leonardo DiCaprio. (Also the video opens with a shot of Jay-Z, so proof that he showed up as well.)
As we wrote earlier, the Rubin White Party, hosted at his $50 million Hamptons estate with model fiancée Camille Fishel, is absolutely bonkers. Also in attendance were Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Quavo, Livvy Dunne, Ja’Marr Chase, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Jake Paul, Klay Thompson, and the list goes on and on.
Thus, playboy Leo had to at least check it out again. Even if he was stealth.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
More: 3 most bonkers details from Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Don't puke on these'
More: Louis Vuitton bringing luxury flair to medal presentation at Olympics
More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
Watch: Tom Brady, Travis Scott appease nerd-king Michael Rubin with beach football (VIDEO)
More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)