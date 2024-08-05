Olympics' Mondo Duplantis’ uncanny Hollywood star comparison
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 have delivered once again, giving us not only jaw-dropping athletic feats but also a fresh supply of meme-worthy moments. And let’s be honest, the internet never misses a chance to turn anything into pure comedic gold.
This year, the internet’s latest obsession is none other than Swedish Olympic World Record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, who has been hilariously compared to Jeremy Allen White, the star of the hit show The Bear.
Mondo Duplantis, the American-born pole vaulter who just broke a world record for the ninth time at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, has more than just a gold medal to his name. On Monday, the 24-year-old from Louisiana soared to new heights, clearing an incredible 6.25 meters and beating his previous mark of 6.24 meters.
Picture this: Mondo launching higher than a giraffe on a trampoline with each record-breaking vault. If that doesn't impress you, his latest internet fame will.
As we celebrate Mondo’s incredible achievements and laugh at the internet’s creativity, let’s take a moment to appreciate the endless entertainment these comparisons bring.
Whether it’s Mondo soaring to new heights in the Olympic stadium or dominating the fictional kitchen of The Bear, he’s a star both on and off the track.
