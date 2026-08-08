Where Does Tom Brady Live? Inside His $17 Million Florida Mansion

For nearly two decades, Tom Brady was synonymous with football greatness. These days, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has traded game days for broadcasting booths, business ventures and life away from the field, all while living in one of the most coveted zip codes in America.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback resides on Florida's ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, an enclave so private and star-studded that it has long been nicknamed "Billionaire Bunker."

Brady purchased the waterfront property in 2020 while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen. Since then, the estate has undergone an extensive transformation into a sleek, contemporary mansion overlooking Biscayne Bay. Although Brady keeps much of his personal life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally offered fans rare glimpses inside the luxurious home through social media posts and video interviews.

Where Does Tom Brady Live?

Brady lives on Indian Creek Island in Miami-Dade County, Florida, an exclusive man-made island located just off Miami Beach.

The gated community spans roughly 300 acres and is home to only about 40 waterfront estates. Residents enjoy round-the-clock security, restricted access and some of the most valuable residential real estate in the country.

Indian Creek has attracted a long list of high-profile homeowners over the years, including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Julio Iglesias and other business leaders and celebrities seeking privacy along the waterfront.

Brady reportedly purchased his Indian Creek property for approximately $17 million in late 2020 before embarking on a multi-year redevelopment of the site. The original residence was largely demolished to make way for the modern estate that now occupies the property.

Following Brady and Bündchen's divorce in 2022, the home remained Brady's primary residence.

Inside Tom Brady's $17 Million Florida Mansion

While Brady rarely invites cameras into his private life, he has shared enough over the past few years to offer fans a look inside the remarkable estate.

One of the home's defining features is its clean, minimalist architecture. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interior with natural light while creating uninterrupted views of the water. Neutral finishes, warm wood accents and expansive open-concept living spaces give the residence a modern yet understated feel.

Fans received one of the clearest looks inside the mansion during Brady's appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," where he joined the interview from his spacious kitchen. Behind him sat an oversized center island, custom cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and large glass windows that overlooked the surrounding property.

Outside, the backyard serves as the centerpiece of the estate.

Brady has shared multiple Instagram Stories featuring the home's resort-style swimming pool, lined with palm trees, manicured hedges and rows of lounge chairs. A covered outdoor living area overlooks the water, creating an ideal space for entertaining or simply enjoying South Florida's year-round sunshine.

In one post, Brady captioned a photo of the tranquil backyard, "Home is where the heart is," adding three red heart emojis.

Tom Brady's Instagram Story, showcasing his picture-perfect backyard. | Instagram/Tom Brady

Other images shared over the past two years have showcased sunrise and sunset views across Biscayne Bay, offering a glimpse of the peaceful waterfront setting that surrounds the property.

Why Brady Chose Indian Creek

Privacy has always been one of Indian Creek's biggest draws.

Unlike many luxury neighborhoods in South Florida, the island has only a single guarded entrance and its own police department, making it one of the country's most secure residential communities.

That level of exclusivity fits Brady's lifestyle as he balances his role as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst with business ventures, family life and frequent travel.

Even with his broadcasting schedule, Brady has occasionally shared quiet moments from home, whether it's enjoying an early morning overlooking Biscayne Bay or relaxing beside the pool. Those rare glimpses have only fueled public fascination with one of the NFL icon's most impressive investments.

For a player whose career was built on discipline, precision and longevity, his Florida home reflects many of those same qualities: understated luxury, meticulous design and an emphasis on privacy over excess.

