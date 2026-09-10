Where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Will Live After Their Wedding Has Been Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are sowing their roots as newlyweds.

Swift and Kelce said "I do" on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of the A-list guests and are getting acclimated to married life. A part of that transition is deciding which of their homes will be their primary residence in this next chapter.

The pop superstar and three-time Super Bowl champion will be calling his Leawood home in Kansas their primary base for right now, according to a source per Page Six. It makes sense given that Kelce is entering his 14th season in the NFL and will be playing his first game of the season on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos.

Kelce bought the Leawood home back in 2023 for $6 million. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, so room is not a factor for them. The mansion is also equipped with a pool and a tennis court.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Other Homes

While the couple will be starting off their marriage in Kansas, the source revealed that it is not a forever deal for them. They will be shuffling through the several homes that each of them owns, depending on where they are in their careers at the time.

Prior to their marriage, the couple both owned properties in other states. Swift is frequently in New York and owns an estate made up of two combined penthouses in Tribeca that she purchased in 2014.

She hasn't thrown a Fourth of July party recently -- her last one was in 2023 -- but her mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, was the home for the infamous celebration that was filled with her A-list friends.

The estate is referred to as the "Holiday House" and features a private beachfront. It was at first rumored that she and Kelce would get married at the mansion.

Swift's other properties are not spoken about as much, which is her Samuel Goldwyn Estate that's located in Beverly Hills. She bought the California property in 2017.

Her other two estates are located in Tennessee, with one being a penthouse on the infamous Music Row in Nashville and her Greek Revival Estate that is in Forest Hills, which is right outside of Nashville.

As for Kelce, he just bought another property in March that is located in Bratenahl, Ohio. The source shared that the couple plans to spend time at that mansion during Kelce's offseason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce On What's Next

Swift and Kelce are getting into the groove of things as they settle into their new life together. The "Fate of Ophelia" singer has been working on her songwriting, according to a source per Page Six last month, and is "really excited about what’s taking shape.”

So far this year, she has released "I Knew It, I Knew You," which was an original song for "Toy Story 5." Her last album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October 2025.

Kelce has been focused during preseason and said that he is prioritizing football. He shared after training camp practice that, "I've still got a lot of love for this game" and that he wants to "prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year."

Fans will be able to see what Kelce and the Chiefs are all about on Monday, Sept. 14, as they face the Broncos at 8:15 pm ET.