Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding location at $38M venue gains momentum
It will be the biggest American wedding of the 21st century.
Now that the global icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star and media mogul Travis Kelce are officially engaged, speculation has turned to their wedding. Where will it be? When will it be?
RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift
While a million other details will have Swifties and gossip hounds searching for clues, those are probably the two biggest answers that everyone wants to know. And according to Page Six and Realtor.com, they both claim to know the answer.
So let's dig in.
Where will the Swift-Kelce be located?
RELATED: Taylor Swift's huge engagement ring's worth is hotly debated with $5 million estimate
The woman with the most No. 1 albums of all time, 14, will allegedly marry her three-time Super Bowl champion partner at her $38 milion oceanfront estate in Westerly, Rhode Island.
While it seems like Swift and Kelce will do everything in their power to keep the location of the wedding secret until the very last minute, it would make sense to have it in a venue where the $2 billion Eras Tour pop star can have complete control over the logistics, especially when it comes to privacy and security.
RELATED: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement photo has hilarious hidden detail
Not to mention it's a stunning setting for a wedding.
And unlike the unwelcome vibes that uber-rich weddings get at places like Venice, Italy, where the locals were extremely unhappy with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' nuptials, Rhode Island would welcome everyone with welcome arms.
"Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying," Governor Dan McKee wrote reposting their engagement announcement with the "shifty eyes" emoji. McKee then did the same "shifty eyes" when Page Six originally reported the wedding venue speculation.
RELATED: Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion famous for Taylor Swift engagement is giant fun house
The amazing Swift summer compound is nicknamed the "Holiday House," and the 11,000 square-foot mansion was originally purchased by the hitmaking phenom in 2013 for $17.5 million. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms (Page Six says it's eight bedrooms, 10 baths), and is currently having a reported $1.7 million worth of renovations.
The updates will include a new wing, another huge bedroom, more bathrooms, and a more modern kitchen. So perfect upgrades, say, for a wedding.
When will the wedding take place?
Next summer, by both accounts.
The mansion is used to hosting big parties, famous for Swift's July 4th shindigs, not to mention Kelce and Chiefs bestie Patrick Mahomes, also a two-time NFL MVP, stayed there in August 2024.
The estate also has a fantastic history, where its ridiculously wealthy, and scandalous, owners filled the pool with champagne, which Swift naturally turned into the the hit song, "The Last Great American Dynasty," from her Folklore album in 2020.
Now it's time to christen the new great American dynasty. Time will tell if it will indeed by next summer at the "Holiday House."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad