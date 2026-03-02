Ducks Poised to Take Over Pacific Division

The Anaheim Ducks are on the verge of taking over the Pacific Division. With the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline just days away, the franchise has put itself in an advantageous position.

The Ducks are now just one point back of the Pacific Division lead. The Vegas Golden Knights are clinging to the top spot in the Pacific, but it feels like a matter of days until Anaheim assumes the number one position.

With another win and another loss from the Golden Knights, the Ducks can leapfrog Vegas and continue their unlikely run right into the postseason.

Red Hot Dostal

Anaheim currently has the second-longest active winning streak in the Western Conference. Second only to the Dallas Stars, the Ducks have been the top team in the West after the Olympic break.

Leading the charge is the man in net, Lukas Dostal. It seems that the Brno, Czechia native has taken his time at the 2026 Winter Olympics in stride and brought that momentum back to Anaheim. He's won all of his starts since the Olympic break ended, and he's won his last five starts dating back to before the hiatus.

His play is exactly what the Ducks were hoping for after trading away long time starter John Gibson last offseason. With a 24-13-2, he hasn't been perfect, but he's been a timely goaltender again and again for the Ducks. Now, it's helping push this team into legitimate contender status.

A Boost from Carlsson

What's helping even more is the return of the team's top center, Leo Carlsson. A left thigh injury forced him out of the Olympics, but he's been excellent in his three games since returning. He has two goals and five points and 49 points in 47 regular-season contests.

He's taken the next step offensively, but it's his two-way effectiveness that has reached a dominant place. In the face-off dot and in his own zone, he's elite. His size is an advantage, and he uses physicality to win countless puck battles.

With suck a dynamic player, it's easy for the Ducks to keep pushing. Carlsson sets the tone all over the ice, and Anaheim follows in his lead.

Right now, it's leading them right to the top of the Pacific Division.

Will Ducks Add Before Deadline?

The Ducks are also in an advantageous situation ahead of this year's NHL Trade Deadline. The team has over $11 million in available salary cap, according to PuckPedia, and a ton of draft picks at their disposal.

With that, expect the Ducks to add before the Deadline passes. With a bevy of forwards recovering from injuries, they don't need a forward. They could, however, use a boost on the blue line.

Right now, top defender Jackson LaCombe is playing alongside Jacob Trouba, while Radko Gudas also eats up major minutes. As much as Anaheim loves their physicality, they need more mobile and versatile blue liners. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Ducks bring in another defender over the next week,

