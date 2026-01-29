Stars to Face Golden Knights in 2027 Stadium Series

After much waiting and anticipation, the Dallas Stars’ opponent in the 2027 NHL Stadium Series has finally been announced. The Vegas Golden Knights, one of the most prolific franchises in the league despite having existed for only nine years, will travel to Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 20 to play the Stars at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It will be the third outdoor-game appearance for the Golden Knights, who are 0-2 in their first two contests — Vegas lost to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Lake Tahoe in 2021 and was defeated 3-0 by the Seattle Kraken in 2024. Meanwhile, the Stars have competed in only one outdoor event — a thrilling matchup against the Nashville Predators in front of a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in 2020 — but are 1-0.

The 2027 Stadium Series in Arlington between the Stars and Golden Knights will be the continuation of an intense rivalry the two teams have been brewing over the past several years. The clubs met in the Western Conference final in 2023, with Vegas prevailing in six games.

After that series, the Golden Knights went on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The following year, the sides matched up in the first round of the playoffs, with the Stars coming back from down 2-0 in the series to win in seven games. Should the matchup on Feb. 20, 2027, live up to previous iterations, the Stadium Series could be in for a classic tilt between two teams that don’t particularly care for one another.

Despite never hosting an NHL game, AT&T Stadium is accustomed to big-time events like the Stadium Series. For one, the venue will be the site of several World Cup matches this upcoming summer, but that’s just the start of AT&T Stadium’s resume. It was the site of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men’s Division I Final Four, and WrestleMania 32 and 38. It also hosted the historic, yet anticlimactic, boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in 2024.

It will be up to the Stars and the Golden Knights to continue building on the extraordinary events of the past at AT&T Stadium. While the Cowboys, who have been wandering through the desert for three decades, haven’t been up to snuff in their state-of-the-art venue, perhaps the Stars and Golden Knights can show the city of Arlington what winning — on the ice instead of the gridiron — is all about.

