Bruins Defenseman Shares Encouraging Injury Update
The Boston Bruins finished the 2024-2025 season in disappointing fashion. They missed the postseason and traded their captain to the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers. Their superstar goalie, who signed a massive extension just one summer ago, had the worst professional season of his NHL career.
In response, the Bruins brought in a new head coach. Marco Sturm is now behind the bench, bringing a renewed optimism to the Boston locker room. Amidst the overhaul, several key veterans remain. One of those players is defenseman Hampus Lindholm. He missed a majority of last season after fracturing his knee cap, an injury that limited him to just 17 games.
Thankfully the 31-year-old, under contract with the Bruins through the 2029-2030 season, is looking forward to the 2025-2026 campaign. Kevin Paul Dupont, hockey writer for The Boston Globe, recently spoke with Lindholm. During their chat, Lindholm shared an encouraging injury update with just over a month until training camp breaks.
“Enjoyable phone chat this week with Hampus Lindholm,” Dupont shared via his X account. “B’s veteran D’man says fractured kneecap is fully healed — and he is 100 pct go for Sept. 17 start of camp. Hopes to be w/ Three Crowns (Sweden) in Milano-Cortina for ‘26 Games.”
The news should be greeted with excitement for Bruins’ fans and his teammates. Since Boston acquired Lindholm during the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, he’s become a crucial piece of their blue line. During his first full campaign with the organization, he reached a career-high 53 points in 80 regular season contests. He’s also averaged north of 23 minutes of ice time in his two full seasons with the club.
Last year, he was off to another hot start with the Bruins. Before his knee injury, he appeared in 17 games and posted three goals and four assists while averaging just under 21 minutes of ice time.
His return solidifies the left-side of Boston’s defensive group. Rising defender Mason Lohrei had a breakout, 33-point campaign last year. Fresh off his own contract extension, he could rise to the top of the depth chart or occupy the bottom pairing. Stay-at-home defenseman Nikita Zadorov rounds out the left side, leaving Lindholm as the ideal left-side partner for superstar defender Charlie McAvoy.
The former sixth-overall pick of the Anaheim Ducks has put together an impressive NHL career. Over 762 games with the Ducks and Bruins, he’s collected 73 goals and 240 assists for 313 points.
