Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Gets Endorsement for Team USA Goalie
If former NHL center Mike Rupp has his way, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for Team USA once the 2026 Winter Olympics roll around this upcoming February.
Rupp, a 12-year NHL veteran who spent time with a multitude of franchises — most prominently the New Jersey Devils — said on NHL Network that he believes Swayman is Team USA’s best option in net.
“Today, even with a healthy [Connor Hellebuyck], I would make him the starter for Team USA,” Rupp said.
Will Swayman Actually Be the Starter?
Of course, Bruins fans were elated with the sentiment Rupp expressed. Swayman has long been a key piece of Boston’s success, and the possibility of him being the star of the show for Team USA in 2026 was something Bruins supporters were excited to hear.
Even those who don’t like the Bruins can see the truth in that claim. Swayman has consistently shown he’s one of the league’s top goalies — well, aside from last season. But even then, he bounced back in a big way from that rough year, when he posted a 3.11 goals-against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage. The sample size this season is still small at 18 games, but he’s made a significant jump, improving to a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
Still, as is usually the case in these types of arguments, there are other names that have a case to be Team USA’s starter — Hellebuyck chief among them. The question surrounding him is whether he’ll be healthy enough to play, given that he underwent knee surgery in late November. If he does return before the Olympics, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner will have grounds to believe he can put the team in the best position to win gold.
Then there’s Dallas Stars netminder Jake Oettinger, who has quietly been waiting in the wings. Oettinger backed up Hellebuyck in the Four Nations Faceoff earlier this year. After Hellebuyck was sidelined in November, Oettinger’s chances of being the man for the U.S. rose significantly. But if the rallying calls from folks like Rupp continue to ramp up for Swayman, Oettinger’s claim might face some resistance.
All Three Are Good Options
In the end, Team USA should feel lucky to have three quality options to start in net for the Olympics. While other countries toil and struggle to find someone they trust with the keys to the castle, the U.S. can count on one of Swayman, Hellebuyck or Oettinger to guide the team to its first gold medal in 46 years.
