Bruins Prospect Scores Twice in Latvia's Upset Victory

Dans Locmelis scored twice on the power play to spark Latvia's stunning 4-3 upset victory over Germany at Rho Arena. The 22-year-old Boston Bruins prospect played the role of hero in Latvia's first Olympic win since 2014.

Locmelis tied the game 1-1 with his first goal at 15:48 of the opening period before scoring again at 8:02 of the second to knot the score at 2-2. His performance gave Latvia the confidence to pull off the upset against a German roster featuring Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka and Moritz Seider.

Latvia absolutely did surprise everyone, largely because of Locmelis. The Bruins selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and he has developed into one of Providence's top offensive threats this season with 15 goals.

Snipe Past Grubauer Tied Game

Locmelis opened the scoring when Zemgus Girgensons slipped him the puck across the slot and he swept it into the net from in front of the right post. His second goal was even more impressive.

"I was actually thinking before this game, I don't really even care about goals or assists; I just want to be part of the team," Locmelis said. "I want to be part of something big, and hopefully we can surprise everyone."

This was the same attitude when the puck came his way during their 5-on-3 power play. The Bruins prospect knew what he had to do as he quickly stepped up and shot the puck right past Philipp Grubauer's shoulder. His linemate Girgensons quickly ducked his head as the rising shot found the back of the net to level the scores and brought Latvia back in control.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward praised his young teammate's quality shot and composure.

"He's a great player and he's doing everything right in his career with the path he's on," Girgensons said. "Boston, I would assume, will give him a shot soon to show what he's made of. I think this is a great showing for him that he's ready to go against the top dogs."

Latvia Hangs On for Victory

Feb 14, 2026; Milan, Italy; Rubins of Latvia and Arturs Silovs of Latvia celebrate after the match during a Group C men's ice hockey game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But while Locmelis and Latvia nearly thought they were in control after Renars Krastenbergs put them at 4-2, Stutzle made them earn their victory. The Senators' center quickly scored one at 17:41 of the third period to bring some wind back in Germany's favor.

Germany pushed hard as they tried to live up to their podium finish promise, but there simply wasn't enough time as the clock hit the final buzzer. The scoreboard read 4-3 in Latvia's favor, with the side winning their fourth game in the history of the tournament since they first debuted in 1936.

And the star of this victory was the young rookie from the Providence Bruins. With 15 goals for the AHL side, he's third on his team in the goalscorers list. He's also tied for third among all American Hockey League rookies.

He had 33 points in 40 games at UMass-Amherst last season before signing his entry-level contract. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is in Milan as part of Team Canada's management staff, giving him a front-row seat to watch his prospect shine on the biggest stage.

Locmelis now has experience at the World Junior Championship and World Championship, and his Olympic performance only enhances his NHL prospects. Latvia faces Denmark on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET to conclude Group C preliminary round play. Meanwhile, Denmark will be facing Team USA tonight for their second game of the prelims.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!