Bruins Sign First-Rounder to AHL Tryout Agreement

James Hagens has signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Boston Bruins and will report to the Providence Bruins.

Hagens — who appeared in 34 games with Boston College this season — joined the Providence Bruins for their team practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion on the morning of March 24. Boston College fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament on March 20. The forward led the Eagles with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots; he had 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. Hagens, who is 19, was selected by Boston in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The #NHLBruins have announced that James Hagens will sign an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and report to the Providence Bruins.



📰: https://t.co/QuGnkuhZF5 pic.twitter.com/xOieEXW3g2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2026

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said he is looking forward to see Hagens continue his development in Providence.

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” Sweeney said per NHL.com. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."

James Hagens Signs AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

In NCAA hockey, the six league champions earned automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket was revealed on March 22. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

The Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Conference Tournament on March 21 and earned an automatic berth alongside Minnesota State, Dartmouth, Merrimack, Denver and Bentley.

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) waits on the puck drop during the first period against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hagens was previously named to the conference’s All-Rookie Team after posting 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) during the 2024-25 season. Across his two years with Boston College (2024-26), the New York native skated in 71 games, totaling 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.

Drew Fortescue, a fellow Boston College player, also recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

Hagens has represented the United States internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). Hagens won gold at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 tournaments.

Hagens also holds the IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship single‑tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the United States capture silver.

The Bruins currently sit with 86 points across the Atlantic Division and have a 39-23-8 overall record. Boston next plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the evening of March 24; puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Providence sees upcoming action at home against the Bridgeport Islanders on March 28, however Providence also plays at the Springfield Thunderbirds on March 25. Puck drop for both games — which fans should expect a debut from Hagens — is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

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