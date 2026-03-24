Bruins Sign First-Rounder to AHL Tryout Agreement
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James Hagens has signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Boston Bruins and will report to the Providence Bruins.
Hagens — who appeared in 34 games with Boston College this season — joined the Providence Bruins for their team practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion on the morning of March 24. Boston College fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament on March 20. The forward led the Eagles with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots; he had 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. Hagens, who is 19, was selected by Boston in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said he is looking forward to see Hagens continue his development in Providence.
“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” Sweeney said per NHL.com. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."
James Hagens Signs AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement
In NCAA hockey, the six league champions earned automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket was revealed on March 22. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.
The Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Conference Tournament on March 21 and earned an automatic berth alongside Minnesota State, Dartmouth, Merrimack, Denver and Bentley.
Hagens was previously named to the conference’s All-Rookie Team after posting 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) during the 2024-25 season. Across his two years with Boston College (2024-26), the New York native skated in 71 games, totaling 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.
Drew Fortescue, a fellow Boston College player, also recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.
Hagens has represented the United States internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). Hagens won gold at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 tournaments.
Hagens also holds the IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship single‑tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the United States capture silver.
The Bruins currently sit with 86 points across the Atlantic Division and have a 39-23-8 overall record. Boston next plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the evening of March 24; puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Providence sees upcoming action at home against the Bridgeport Islanders on March 28, however Providence also plays at the Springfield Thunderbirds on March 25. Puck drop for both games — which fans should expect a debut from Hagens — is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.
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Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.