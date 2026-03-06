Sabres Acquire Center Sam Carrick from Rangers

The Buffalo Sabres acquired center Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers in exchange for the Sabres' third-round pick and a sixth-round pick originally belonging to Chicago. The teams agreed to terms the night before announcing the deal.

The 34-year-old Carrick addresses multiple needs for Buffalo as they battle for their first playoff berth in 15 years. The veteran center brings faceoff prowess, defensive reliability, and physical presence to a roster dealing with injury issues in the bottom six.

Addressing Critical Faceoff Weakness

Carrick's faceoff ability represents his most immediate value to the Sabres. He has won more than 50% of his draws in four consecutive seasons, posting a 53.9% success rate this year with New York.

Buffalo has struggled mightily in the faceoff circle throughout the campaign. No Sabres player who has taken at least 100 faceoffs this season has won more than 50% of them, creating consistent zone-entry and possession problems.

The addition should provide coach Lindy Ruff with a trustworthy option on draws in defensive situations. Carrick's ability to play both center and wing also gives Buffalo valuable lineup flexibility as they navigate injuries.

Injury Concerns Created Urgency

The Sabres have dealt with significant bottom-six absences throughout the season. Justin Danforth remains sidelined with a broken kneecap that has plagued him for most of the campaign, still experiencing pain even months after the initial injury.

Feb 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) and New York Rangers center Sam Carrick (39) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tyson Kozak sits day-to-day with an injury after serving as a consistent presence in Buffalo's depth forward group. He has battled multiple ailments this season, forcing the coaching staff to constantly adjust lineup configurations.

Carrick's defensive reliability should allow Ruff to deploy him confidently in penalty-killing situations and against opposing top lines. His physicality adds another dimension, having fought seven times this season to lead all Rangers players in that category.

Affordable Depth for Playoff Push

The acquisition carries minimal financial risk beyond this season. Carrick has one year remaining on his contract at $1 million annually, making him extremely affordable depth for a team managing its cap situation. The Sabres are already pushing for trades with the Blues to acquire Robert Thomas ahead of the playoffs.

With Carrick now part of the squad, his playoff experience with Edmonton's 2024 Stanley Cup Final run provides valuable postseason credentials. While he played sporadically during that deep run, the veteran understands what competing in meaningful games requires.

The Sabres sit tied for the Atlantic Division lead with 80 points following their victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Buffalo has won five consecutive games and posted a remarkable 26-5-2 record since Dec. 9, positioning themselves to end the NHL's longest active playoff drought.

Carrick should join the lineup immediately as the Sabres continue their push toward postseason hockey. His combination of faceoff ability, defensive responsibility and physical play fills immediate roster needs for a franchise chasing its first playoff appearance since 2011.

