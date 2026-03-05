NHL Trade Deadline: Ranking the 10 Top Players That Could Be on the Move

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday. This will be the last opportunity for contending teams to fortify their rosters as they make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On the other hand, the deadline serves as a final chance for teams outside of the playoff hunt to expedite their rebuilds by trading players on expiring contracts and stockpiling draft picks or young talent.

There are several teams expected to be big buyers at the deadline, and early reports indicate that it will be a buyers market, with plenty of talent anticipated to be available in negotiations.

Surprising teams such as the Rangers and reigning champion Panthers could be sellers after struggling throughout the year, while teams like the Sabres will be looking to add talent as they continue to enjoy an unexpectedly strong season.

We’ve already seen a few trades go down this week, such as the Predators sending Michael McCarron to Minnesota for a future second-round pick, Tyler Myers joining the Stars in a deal with the Canucks, and the Oilers addressing their defensive needs by landing Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks.

So, what other players could be on the move come Friday’s deadline? Let’s take a look at 10 of the most intriguing trade candidates.

10. Ryan O’Reilly, Predators

Ryan O’Reilly is in his third season with the Predators | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

O’Reilly has bounced back after a lackluster season in 2024-25, and he could be a valuable addition for a team looking for an experienced center. The 35-year-old has 59 points in 61 games, and is in the midst of his third consecutive season with more than 20 goals. He has one more year left on his contract at a rate of $4.5 million per season.

9. Dougie Hamilton, Devils

Dougie Hamilton could be a trade target on Friday. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Hamilton’s seen a steep decline in his scoring output this season, and New Jersey’s offense as a whole has struggled. The veteran defenseman has 25 points in 56 games, and with the Devils unable to get things going, a trade feels more likely than ever. Hamilton is under contract through 2028 and makes $9 million annually, so New Jersey may need to retain some of his salary to get a deal done.

8. Blake Coleman, Flames

Blake Coleman is a top trade candidate at the NHL trade deadline. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Coleman will be an attractive option at the deadline with Calgary unsurprisingly out of the playoff race. With one more year left on his contract at a rate of $4.9 million, Coleman’s experience and abilities as a two-way forward and penalty killer will be highly sought after.

7. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has two more years remaining on his contract. | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Ekman-Larsson has had an excellent season for the Maple Leafs, but as the team continues to struggle, he may wind up with a new team at the deadline. He’s under contract for two more seasons, but if can sustain this level of play, his $3.5 million cap hit shouldn’t be a hindrance for teams.

6. Steven Stamkos, Predators

Steven Stamkos has 30 goals this season. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Stamkos has been one of the league’s top goalscorers this season, but with a no-movement clause, he’d need to approve any trade at the deadline. Stamkos has 47 points, including 30 goals, in 61 games, but his $8 million salary (through 2028) might not be too easy to offload for the Predators.

5. Nazem Kadri, Flames

Nazem Kadri has three more years left on his contract. | Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images

Will there be a buyer for Kadri and the three additional years remaining on his contract? The veteran center would be a long-term addition at a rate of $7 million per season, but he has Stanley Cup championship experience and is a constant competitor. He has 41 points this season but could elevate his play if he’s surrounded by more talent than he has been in Calgary.

4. Justin Faulk, Blues

Justin Faulk is in his 15th NHL season | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Faulk has only one year left on his contract beyond this season, but he’s one of the league’s most experienced two-way defensemen. He has 32 points this season, including 11 goals, and has the durability to eat up ice time and skate long shifts, averaging over 22 minutes per game.

3. Robert Thomas, Blues

Robert Thomas could be one of the biggest names traded this season. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Sabres are one of the teams reportedly interested in Thomas, and have been in discussion with St. Louis as they aim to add the standout playmaker to their ranks. Thomas is young, still just 26, and is coming off two seasons with over 80 points. He’s under contract through 2031, but if the Blues are selling at the deadline, they could get a big haul for him.

2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky is in the final year of his contract with the Florida Panthers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There won’t be a three-peat this year, as the Panthers’ playoff chances have all but evaporated. With goaltender being a position of need for many teams, it’s possible Florida looks to cash in on Bobrovsky at the trade deadline. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has a $10 million cap hit, but he could be a game-changing addition for contending teams.

1. Vincent Trocheck, Rangers

Vincent Trocheck may be nearing the end of his time with the Rangers. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After moving Artemi Panarin to the Kings, Trocheck may be the next Rangers veteran offloaded this season. Fresh off of winning gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where his dominance in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill was critical for Team USA, Trocheck is one of the crown jewels of the trade market. He has 39 points in 46 games this year and comes with multiple years left on his contract.

