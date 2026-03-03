Sabres Emerge as Dark Horse Buyers in Robert Thomas Talks
The Buffalo Sabres are making waves as the trade deadline approaches, with talks between them and the St. Louis Blues involving center Robert Thomas reportedly heating up. With the NHL landscape being described as a buyer's market with tons of players in play, the Sabres are positioning themselves as a team to watch.
According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, Buffalo is believed to be dangling the equivalent of multiple first-rounders in Thomas talks. The Sabres are viewed around the industry as a potential dark horse team that could spice up this trade deadline, a remarkable shift for a franchise that has missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons.
What Thomas Brings
Thomas would be a significant addition for a Sabres team chasing its first playoff berth since 2011. The 26-year-old center has 33 points in 42 games this season despite missing time since January 10 with a lower-body injury.
He ranks third in assists per 60 at five-on-five league-wide over the past three seasons, the kind of playmaking that would elevate Buffalo's offensive depth. With Tage Thompson centering the top line and Ryan McLeod handling second-line duties, Thomas would give the Sabres two dangerous scoring lines.
That depth becomes critical in a tight playoff race where Buffalo sits in the first wild card spot at 32-19-6, just two points behind Montreal and Detroit for second in the Atlantic Division.
The Price Tag
The Blues are driving a hard bargain for Thomas, who carries an $8.125 million cap hit through 2030-31 and holds a full no-trade clause. St. Louis is reportedly asking for packages that include recent first-round picks, similar to their demands from the New York Islanders.
Buffalo has the ammunition to meet that price, with prospects like Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund, and Isak Rosen in their system, along with their 2026 first-round pick.
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who replaced Kevyn Adams in December, has already overseen a 22-5-2 stretch that revived Buffalo's season. Landing Thomas would signal an all-in commitment to ending the playoff drought.
Playoff Push Makes It Worth the Risk
The Sabres have come too far to let this opportunity slip away. With less than a week until the March 6 deadline, Kekalainen faces a critical decision about how aggressive to be. Trading multiple first-round equivalents is steep, but Buffalo's young core led by Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Tuch needs reinforcement now.
The Lightning and Red Wings are adding pieces. The Sabres need to keep pace or risk watching another playoff opportunity disappear. Meanwhile, the Blues are already looking to offload some names ahead of the next season to acquire some players and bolster their offense.
