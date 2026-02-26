Blues Expected to Waive Veteran Forward

The St. Louis Blues are running out of options with Mathieu Joseph. After trying unsuccessfully to find a trade partner for the veteran forward, the team is expected to place him on waivers, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

"The Blues have been trying to trade Mathieu Joseph, but haven't found a deal yet," Pagnotta tweeted. "He's expected to go on waivers today. If he clears, the hope remains to move him by the deadline."

The move signals the end of a disappointing tenure for Joseph in St. Louis, one that never came close to matching the production he showed in Ottawa.

Production Fell Off a Cliff

Joseph is in the final year of a four-year, $11.8 million contract that carries a $2.95 million cap hit. That price tag made sense when he signed the deal coming off a career-high 35 points with the Senators in 2023-24. But since being traded to St. Louis in July 2024, Joseph has been unable to replicate that success.

This season, Joseph managed just five goals and 10 assists in 63 games. Those numbers don't justify his salary, and they've made him a frequent healthy scratch as the Blues juggle their bottom-six forward group.

Why No Trade Interest

The lack of trade interest isn't surprising. Joseph's contract expires at the end of this season, making him a pending unrestricted free agent. Teams looking to add depth would prefer cheaper options or players with term remaining, especially at the trade deadline when every dollar matters.

His production drop combined with the cap hit creates a situation where no team wants to give up assets to acquire him. Even if St. Louis retained salary, Joseph's limited output this season makes him an unappealing target.

What Happens Next

If Joseph clears waivers, the Blues can assign him to the AHL and get his full cap hit off the books. That would give St. Louis additional financial flexibility before the March 6 trade deadline. They have already made one move earlier this week when they swapped Matt Luff to acquire Julien Gauthier.

Pagnotta noted the Blues still hope to move Joseph before the deadline even if he clears waivers. Teams might be more willing to claim or trade for him once his salary is buried in the minors, especially if St. Louis eats a portion of the remaining contract.

From Champion to Waiver Wire

It's a disappointing turn for a player who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. Joseph showed promise earlier in his career, posting 35 points with Ottawa two seasons ago. But the move to St. Louis hasn't worked out for either side.

The Blues need cap space and roster flexibility. Joseph needs a fresh start somewhere he can contribute. Waivers represent the clearest path to giving both sides what they need.

