Final Projection for Sweden's Olympic Roster

Sweden is on the hunt for a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. After finishing third at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the most recent IIHF World Championships, the Swedes have their eyes set on the top prize when the Milano-Cortiva Games kick-off.

Luckily for Sweden, the roster they will bring can contend with any nation in the world. The final rosters for each participating country are due before the New Year, with official announcements set to follow shortly after.

Breakaway On SI previously projected what Sweden's roster could look like, but with announcements right around the corner, we are taking one final shot at what this group will look like.

Final Predictions From Breakaway On SI

Forwards (14): Jesper Bratt (NJD), Andre Burakovsky (CHI), Leo Carlsson (ANA), Joel Eriksson Ek (MIN), Filip Forsberg (NSH), Marcus Johansson (MIN), Adrian Kempe (LAK), Gabe Landeskog (COL), Elias Lindholm (BOS), William Nylander (TOR), Elias Pettersson (VAN), Lucas Raymond (DET), Rickard Rakell (PIT), Mika Zibanejad (NYR)

The blue line is Sweden's top threat positionally, but this forward group is an imposing and dangerous one in their own right. The player to watch is obviously William Nylander, the dynamic scorer from the Maple Leafs.

But this is also a huge opportunity for Leo Carlsson to make a statement. He leads all Swedish players in the NHL in scoring this year, and he can put the stamp on his arrival to superstardom with an impressive tournament.

Dec 10, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) controls the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Defense (8): Rasmus Andersson (CGY), Jonas Brodin (MIN), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Mattias Ekholm (EDM), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (TOR), Gustav Forsling (FLA), Erik Karlsson (PIT), Hampus Lindholm (BOS)

The injury to Victor Hedman is the biggest question mark right now. He was named part of Sweden's first six players for the Olympics, guaranteeing a roster spot for the former Norris Trophy winner. If he can't go, expect someone like Oliver Ekman-Larsson to make the roster. If Hedman can play, and that's Sweden's hope, then OEL will likely be the odd-man out.

The other seven defenders feel cemented. Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin will play a huge role, while Rasmus Andersson enters as a key player to watch.

Goalie: Filip Gustavsson (MIN), Linus Ullmark (OTT), Jesper Wallstedt (MIN)

That Minnesota Wild tandem is peaking this season, and Swden will have no choice but to bring the duo to Italy. Joining them should be former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators. He's compiled 14 wins in 27 starts this season with a 2.86 goals-against average. But really, Sweden's success comes down to how well this Minnesota pair holds up in a crucial setting.

