Projecting Sweden's 2026 Olympic Roster
The excitement surrounding the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is growing rapidly. The push for the gold medal is setting up to be a three-team race between Canada, Sweden and the United States. The three powerhouses are loaded with talent and plenty of options to put together the most balanced lineups.
The Swedes are trying to capture their first Olympic gold medal since the 2006 Turin Games. They have an excellent chance this upcoming February, so let's take a stab at what their 25-man roster will look like when Sweden arrives for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics Games.
FORWARDS (14)
Jesper Bratt (NJD), Leo Carlsson (ANA), William Eklund (SJS), Joel Eriksson Ek (MIN), Filip Forsberg (NSH), William Karlsson (VGK), Adrian Kempe (LAK), Gabriel Landeskog (COL), Elias Lindholm (BOS), William Nylander (TOR), Elias Pettersson (VAN), Lucas Raymond (DET), Rickard Rakell (PIT), Mika Zibanejad (NYR)
The biggest change compared to the 4 Nations Face-Off is the inclusion of Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. His return last season was a league-wide celebration, after knee injuries forced him out for two straight years. He was one of the first six players named to Sweden's roster, and it's a huge nod for the Stanley Cup winner.
Aside from Landeskog, the biggest change is leaving off veterans Viktor Arvidsson and Gustav Nyquist in favor of players like William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks and Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the hunt: Viktor Arvidsson (BOS), Mikael Backlund (CGY), Gustav Nyquist (WPG), Fabian Zetterlund (OTT)
DEFENSEMEN (8)
Rasmus Andersson (CGY), Jonas Brodin (MIN), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Mattias Ekholm (EDM), Gustav Forsling (FLA), Victor Hedman (TBL), Erik Karlsson (PIT), Hampus Lindholm (BOS)
This is an imposing blue line, and the hope is they have the two-way play necessary to withstand the offensive onslaught that is Canada and the United States. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres are the top players in this unit, and each can take over the game with a moment's notice.
If there's one criticism, it's that this group is predominantly left-handed. Rasmus Andersson and Erik Karlsson are the only right-handed defenders of the eight projected to represent Sweden, and they may need to take an unlikely option to balance out the group.
In the hunt: Philip Broberg (STL), Simon Edvinsson (DET), John Klingberg (SJS), Marcus Pettersson (VAN)
GOALIES (3)
Filip Gustavsson (MIN), Jacob Markstrom (NJD), Linus Ullmark (OTT)
Aside from the United States, Sweden has the best depth in goal. All three have options the Swedes will bring to Italy have a strong resume. Ullmark and Markstrom have a slight edge over Gustavsson currently, but if any of the three have a strong start to the 2025-2026 season, they will likely ride the hot hand into the start of the international tournament.
In the hunt: Samuel Ersson (PHI)
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson made an appearance as an injury replacement at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he's the most likely option to displace one of the expected trio. Ersson has talent and size, but he's struggled to put it all together consistently. If he takes over the Flyers' starting crease, he could surprise and earn a roster spot.
