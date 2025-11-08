Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin Announces Leave of Absence
The Buffalo Sabres will be without their captain and top player for an indefinite amount of time. Defenseman and captain Rasmus Dahlin will be taking a leave of absence, the organization’s head coach announced.
Dahlin will take his leave from the Sabres to attend to a personal matter. The organization would not provide any further details or comments other than sharing the update. Head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes and provided the unfortunate news.
Everything is OK
As the 2025-2026 preseason was kicking off, the Sabres’ captain and his fiancée, Carolina, shared devastating news. While the couple was vacationing in France over the summer, Carolina suffered major heart failure.
The condition required intense medical intervention, including CPR and life support. Her current condition and progress is unknown, but Ruff informed the media of a bit of good news amidst the difficult update. Dahlin informed him and the team before taking his leave that everything is OK.
“I will say this, he said everything is OK," Ruff said. "He's got full support by our team.”
Bigger Than Hockey
The Sabres are putting Dahlin and his family first, and they are vocal about supporting Rasmus through what has to be an incredibly difficult time. It’s clear from Ruff’s description of the past few months how much Dahlin has pushed through an emotional few months to be there for his team, and now the organization is hoping they can provide the same type of support in return.
Ruff would go on to say that this is bigger than hockey, which is why the Sabres have 100% support for Dahlin during his leave of absence.
”I fully understand what this young man is going through. I don't think you can describe it, and I don't think you can feel what he's feeling,” Ruff stated. “I'm pretty passionate about the fact that no one would want to walk in his shoes and have to deal with what he dealt with. He has undoubtedly got the support of everybody on this team. This is larger than hockey.”
Impact to Sabres Blue Line
The Sabres are going to take a huge hit without Dahlin available. The Eastern Conference is crowded and impressive to start the season, with no team having a losing record currently. The Sabres sit in the last seed in the East, but they also are just three points out of a playoff spot.
The trouble now will be whether or not their blue line can make up for what Dahlin provides. In 14 games this season, he’s led the Sabres in ice time by averaging 24:27 minutes per game. He also has one goal and eight assists for nine points to lead the Sabres’ blue line. Now, they have to find a way to stay afloat without their leader and top player.
